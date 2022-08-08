Welcome to Georgia, Where the Democrats’ Electoral Dreams Live or Die

Now Abrams is challenging Kemp, her former rival, in a state that in the 2022 contests may be more emotionally important to Democrats than any other. With democracy itself hanging in the balance, the stakes feel nothing less than dire. Around the nation, new redistricting and election laws, described by some Democrats as “Jim Crow 2.0,” have limited voter participation. Democrats hold a slim nine-seat advantage in the U.S. House and trail by two seats in the Senate, though a pair of independents often vote with them. Legislative action is nearly deadlocked. Should Republicans prevail in November, Democrats can read the tea leaves from GOP gains in 1994 and 2014. With congressional control, Republicans will likely shift their focus away from the January 6 insurrection and voter accessibility and toward culture war issues; no doubt they will besiege President Joe Biden with spurious investigations. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has issued a relentless stream of conservative victories, with indications of more to come. It’s hard not to see Georgia as Democrats’ last great hope; if the party can prevail in the ruby-red Deep South, the thinking goes, all might not be lost.

Stacey Abrams’s visit to Reynolds was symbolically important, said University of Georgia professor Charles S. Bullock III, because of an election more than 70 years ago: the 1946 state Democratic primary. In July of that year, after World War II Army veteran and Taylor County sharecropper Maceo Snipes defied Jim Crow and voted, vigilantes shot Snipes in the back. The victim walked more than three miles before someone took him to a hospital, where he was denied a transfusion for lack of “Black blood” on hand. Days later, he died; his accused murderers were exonerated.

Abrams’s nearby appearance consecrated Snipes’s still-unmarked grave. Soulful gospel music rang from the PA system as attendees fanned themselves in the dappled shade. “I had to witness this,” said Bernita Saunders, who left Reynolds in 1969. She had traveled all the way from her home in Rochester, New York, for the rally. “It’s like a historical movement. We’re looking forward to whatever areas could be picked up for our race.”