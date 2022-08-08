Welcome to Georgia, Where the Democrats’ Electoral Dreams Live or Die

Withering June sunshine shimmied off the rural asphalt, but tiny Reynolds, Georgia, population 926, basked in the rays of a different star: Stacey Abrams, the gubernatorial candidate and Nobel Prize nominee, who was visiting for a Saturday campaign rally. “We don’t have things like this in Reynolds,” said a Tim’s Fireside Grill server as she watched first responders’ vehicles gather at the town’s center. Reynolds has one grocery store, one gas station, a Dollar General, and four funeral homes. The Taylor County Courthouse is eight miles west in Butler, medical care even farther. Residents’ median age of 47 is 10 years higher than the state median. The town, whose population has dipped 14 percent since 2010, is close to half white and half Black. There’s no central square, but on an otherwise empty block, Baptist and Methodist churches sit like boxers in their corners, squaring off over souls. Abrams’s rally occupied a gazebo and tree grove between the churches.



If Reynolds was in unmistakable decline, Abrams’s fortunes were on an opposite trajectory. The daughter of Methodist ministers, Abrams entered politics in 2006, won a state House seat, and later became House minority leader. She cultivated strong relationships with community members, whom she enlisted to make inroads for her. Capitalizing on a growing Black middle class and an influx of better-educated, non-native Georgians who favored Democrats, Abrams founded Fair Fight and the New Georgia Project for outreach and registration. In 2018, Abrams was the nation’s first Black woman to secure a party nomination for governor.

“After the primary, Stacey unleashed a never-before-seen-in-Georgia organizing infrastructure, with people on the ground everywhere,” political strategist Dasheika Ruffin told me, her admiration plain. “Stacey’s one of the most diligent people I’ve ever met in my life.” According to Andra Gillespie, a political scientist at Emory University, Abrams believed that polarization required new perspective. In statewide races, Democrats were traditionally moderate to conservative; being pro-gun was a typical rightward nod. Abrams, on the other hand, developed “a more base-focused strategy that recognized the middle had shrunk so much, it probably wasn’t worth the attention,” Gillespie said.

The closeness of the 2018 race heightened Georgians’ interest. FiveThirtyEight estimated that participation shot 21 points higher than its 1982–2014 average. After Republican Brian Kemp won by just 1.4 percent, or 55,000 votes, it was alleged that he had gamed the system. As secretary of state, he had, since 2010, scrutinized the New Georgia Project, questioned paperwork, and canceled over 1.4 million registrations, 534,000 of them on one July night in 2017.

Despite losing, Abrams was everywhere, on talk shows and cable news. Her name was floated for the Democratic Party’s 2020 vice presidential candidacy. And while she didn’t join the ticket, she was a vital organizer for Georgia’s surprising Democratic flip, in which Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff respectively became the Peach State’s first Black and Jewish U.S. senators and Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia’s 16 presidential electors.