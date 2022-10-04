Alexei Navalny Has a Crimea Problem

Navalny, to his credit, has repeatedly condemned the method with which Putin seized this swath of southern Ukraine. As Navalny rightly said, Putin grabbed Crimea “with egregious violations of all international regulations.” And those responsible for this brutalizing of international norms should be held to account, he says, calling for specific sanctions against Russian officials following the annexation. Even in that LiveJournal post mentioned above, Navalny proclaimed that “changing the borders of states in Europe using troops and force in unacceptable.”

These are all welcome messages. But they don’t change one increasingly inescapable fact: Navalny has never called, unequivocally and without reservation, for Crimea to be returned to Ukraine. Navalny “is generally sympathetic to the idea of seeing the peninsula as a part of Russia,” as scholar Jussi Lassila wrote in 2016. Or as Andreas Umland wrote last year, the opposition leader maintains an “unclear position” on Crimea. Rather than returning Crimea to Ukraine outright, Navalny has instead called for a second, “normal” referendum. But it’s unclear why anyone, in Ukraine or elsewhere, would sign off on such a thing. (Try to imagine, say, an anti-Nazi opposition figure calling for a “normal” referendum in the Sudetenland, and you can see the ridiculousness of such a venture.) This is all the truer now that Crimea is no longer anything special but is instead just one of a broader bundle of provinces Putin has claimed as Russian.

That lack of clarity has already begun generating criticism in former Russian colonies, not least Ukraine. As Umland continued, Navalny’s “often ambiguous statements regarding Ukrainian sovereignty have generated considerable pessimism among Ukrainian audiences over his possible future role in Russian politics.” (This likely isn’t helped by the fact that, in the same interview Navalny claimed Crimea wasn’t a “ham sandwich,” he also said he didn’t “see any difference whatsoever between Russians and Ukrainians.”) After all, as Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vynnychenko once said, “the Russian liberal ends where Ukraine begins.” And Ukrainians—and other populations devastated by Russian colonialism—remain unclear on where Navalny believes Ukraine begins.