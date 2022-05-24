Navalny’s New Anti-Putin Plan: Go After the Cronies

Despite Putin’s murderousness, if Navalny’s gambit somehow worked and caused the Putin regime to fall, it cannot be assumed that his successor would necessarily be someone liberal-minded. Anybody who replaces Putin would likely be in the same circle, someone who is like-minded and believes Russia’s policies are justified. “Their hands are all tainted by this war,” says the City College of New York’s Rajan Menon, author of several books on Russia, Ukraine, and the Soviet Union. He says that if there were a popular overthrow of the government that led to democracy, it would be Russian democracy, not one necessarily designed or implemented to the liking of the U.S.

Indeed, for all his courage and opposition to both Putin’s corruption and the war in Ukraine, Navalny himself has made bigoted statements about Georgians (he supported Russia’s 2008 war against Georgia), Muslims, and others who are not ethnic Russians. Couple that with the reality that, as Menon says, a power vacuum if Putin left could be the most dangerous scenario of all, just as Saddam Hussein’s downfall eventually led to the emergence of ISIS. “In the history of the nuclear revolution,” says Menon, “we have never had to negotiate or even think about upheaval and violence in a nuclear-armed state, let alone one the size of Russia.”

And yet Putin’s actions have been so brutal that the burden of proof lies with those cautioning that stability is beneficial. “That argument had more evidence behind it, or more logic behind it, before the war,” says Miller. In addition, the war in Ukraine has clearly gone worse than the government expected, which might conceivably lead to a rethinking of aggressive Russian policies. “The regime seems under stress,” says the nonprofit Rand Corporation’s William Courtney, formerly a diplomat working in Russia and surrounding countries.