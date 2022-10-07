Democrats Are Screwing Up the Midterm Climate Message

Yet as November approaches, the Democratic Party’s leading voices have de-emphasized climate change as such on the campaign trail, emphasizing the apocalyptic world that a Congress controlled by Trumpist Republicans could bring about and trying to boost lagging confidence in President Biden’s handling of the economy. Pursuant to that goal, the White House lashed out at this week’s decision by OPEC Plus—a cartel of oil producers—to cut production, which is expected to drive up gas prices at home and abroad. In a joint statement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese made clear they were committed to a single goal: making gas cheaper—or, in Beltway speak, working to “protect American consumers and promote energy security.”

There is no issue U.S. politicians care more about than prices at the pump, especially in an election year. And there is probably no commodity as important as oil in deciding whether and how fast the world staves off climate change. For political expediency—and to appease donors—Democrats since Jimmy Carter have tried to convince themselves and the public that there is no contradiction between protecting the environment and keeping fossil fuel prices perennially low via boosting domestic fossil fuel production. That’s not true: Fossil fuel production needs to decline rapidly in order to keep global warming even remotely in check.

But maintaining that lie has also hobbled the party’s ability to talk about an issue that should theoretically be a slam dunk for them—particularly in a year when climate-fueled disasters have blanketed the country. Seventy-seven percent of the 71 percent of Americans who have experienced extreme weather of one kind or another think it had something to do with climate change. Fifty-three percent of of Americans think protecting the environment should be prioritized over economic growth, even if growth suffers as a result. Voters trust Democrats more to do something about climate change. It’s not hard to see why: The GOP party line is to proudly make the problem worse.