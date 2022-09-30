I Wish John Fetterman Would Talk About Climate Change Again

John Fetterman was the poster dude for “green jobs“ during the first year of the Obama administration—that brief window of time when that administration seemed excited to address the climate crisis. As mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, a once-prosperous town that has never recovered from the exodus of the steel industry from the area, Fetterman starred in a 2009 video for an Environmental Defense Fund campaign called “Carbon Caps = Hard Hats.” Wearing work boots, he argued that a cap on carbon pollution would, by spurring growth in renewable energy, bring jobs to places like Braddock. He made similar arguments for green manufacturing on the floor of the House that year.

At the time, Fetterman was little-known, and so was the idea of the “green economy.” (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was still in college, and the Green New Deal was years away from becoming a popular rallying cry, much less a set of demands.) But as a regular-seeming fellow representing a former steel town, Fetterman brought a kind of mainstream credibility to the idea that environmentalism could be worker-friendly. Although hardly blue-collar—Fetterman comes from a well-off family and has a master’s in public health from Harvard’s Kennedy School —he has a more populist vibe than most American liberals. That’s partly because he looks and acts like many American men. Unlike other Democratic boy wonders (John Edwards, Beto), he cannot be dismissed on the grounds of insipid good looks. He wears sweatshirts and shorts in any weather, has tattoos, has openly discussed his struggle with obesity, speaks bluntly. On a good day, he’s also funny. Men can see themselves in him, which is helpful when running against a Trumpist. And his values and political priorities are broadly shared: raise the minimum wage, stand up to corporations, fight the extremist Republicans.