The Problem With Herschel Walker and His Republican Enablers Is Not Their Hypocrisy

For McConnell, the ideal Senate Republican possesses one quality: They are a warm body with enough cognitive acuity and physical dexterity needed to cast votes according to his demands. No further values or credentials are required. And for the most part, the votes those senators will cast only really reify an agenda he has already successfully enacted. For the past decade, as Beltway journalists have touted him as a “master tactician” by the way he’s leveraged arcane Senate rules to his own advantage or praised him, inexplicably, as a civil rights hero because he ultimately voted for an eminently qualified Black woman to serve as attorney general after months of delaying her confirmation, they’ve largely ignored his masterwork: a federal judiciary transformed by his blowtorch and pickax.

So sure, we can all note how it should not compute that McConnell, the leader of the so-called “Party of Family Values,” has been a steadfast supporter of Donald Trump in spite of the fact that Trump has had mistresses, had previously supported abortion, and refuses to say whether any of his past partners had received abortions. We can point out these hypocrisies until we are blue in the face. McConnell has given Trump no end of passes, because Trump was the warm body he needed to build the 6-3 majority in the Supreme Court he needed to reverse every hard-won civil right of the past two centuries—from the federal right to an abortion to the fundamental right to vote.

It’s increasingly clear that the morality-neutral media coverage of a political environment that’s been dominated by an amoral political party has wrought substantial collateral damage, engulfing our democracy and its key institutions in an existential crisis. As The Daily Beast’s Matt Fuller noted, about the dual attacks on the U.S. Capitol and democracy on January 6, 2021, “The Real Tragedy of January 6 is That It’s Still Not Over.” The national discourse on how that assault on democracy is still ongoing is, in general, not being pursued with the urgency it demands. To the extent that it does receive coverage, it mostly centers on the various insurgents who are currently being prosecuted by the Department of Justice.