The press has always treated NOPEC with condescension, without ever really expressing what’s substantively wrong with it. The only thing substantively wrong with it, so far as I can tell, is that even under current law, neither sovereign immunity nor the “act of state” doctrine ever barred the Justice Department from busting OPEC. The 1976 Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act (FSIA) states explicitly that sovereign immunity does not apply when “the action is based upon a commercial activity carried on in the United States by the foreign state” or is based “upon an act outside the territory of the United States in connection with a commercial activity of the foreign state elsewhere and that act causes a direct effect in the United States.” The illegal act in question doesn’t have to occur in the United States. It can occur, for example, in Vienna, city of Strauss waltzes and Sacher tortes and coffee in tall glass mugs mit schlag, where OPEC finance ministers meet twice yearly at the cartel’s headquarters on the Helferstorferstrasse.

In the 1970s, when the 1973 Arab oil embargo and the 1979 Iranian revolution sent oil prices into the stratosphere, people were forever urging the Justice Department to bust OPEC, but it wouldn’t budge. Finally the International Association of Machinists, under the feisty leadership of William Winpisinger, filed suit. OPEC’s lawyers (who included a promising young conservative named Antonin Scalia) argued that sovereign immunity protected OPEC. Judge Herbert Young Cho Choy of the Ninth Circuit, recognizing that the FSIA had made mincemeat of that defense, opted instead to throw out the Machinists’ suit based on the “act of state” doctrine.

The “act of state” doctrine is a fairly anodyne principle articulated by the Supreme Court in Underhill v. Hernandez (1897), a case brought by an American waterworks contractor who was affronted that the Venezuelan government made him wait five days after a revolution before it would permit him to leave the country. The high court in essence said What the hell do you expect us to do about it? The passage cited by Judge Choy was: “Every sovereign state is bound to respect the independence of every other sovereign state, and the courts of one country will not sit in judgment on the acts of the government of another done within its own territory.” Very reasonable. But OPEC is not a sovereign state, and Austria, where the OPEC finance ministers commit their crimes, is foreign territory to all of them. Judge Choy interpreted the “act of state” doctrine way too broadly to mean that “the courts should not enter at the will of litigants into a delicate area of foreign policy which the executive and legislative branches have chosen to approach with restraint.”