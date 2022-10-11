We Never Learned the Key Lesson From the Cuban Missile Crisis

These revelations made clear that no one—not even the president—has complete knowledge of what is going on in a crisis zone or in a conflict. Moreover, within a decade of the Cuban missile crisis itself, both the U.S. and Soviet Union had long-range missiles and bombers fully capable of delivering dozens of nuclear weapons against each other. The world faced and walked back from the brink of nuclear annihilation without avoiding the very thing the crisis was designed to prevent. Even now, 60 years later, the U.S. and Russia live under the dangerous structure of mutually assured destruction, where both sides possess the ability to launch thousands of nuclear weapons against the other, deterring any rational leader from ever launching a nuclear first strike.

Those 13 days in October 1962 demonstrate that every crisis among nuclear armed states is a gamble. You can reduce the risks of nuclear conflict through establishing crisis communications and hot lines among world leaders, but as long as nuclear weapons exist, the militaries of nuclear states will eventually come into close contact, either through accident or deliberate brinkmanship, and the risks of nuclear war will go up once again. We see this today in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with an aggressive nuclear state using its arsenal to try to block the U.S. and NATO from protecting a sovereign country’s borders and security. This battle of wills is just the latest challenge to nuclear stability. It was only five years ago that the U.S. and North Korea seemed headed toward nuclear conflict; 10 years before that, the U.S. lost track of over a dozen nuclear-tipped cruise missiles for 36 hours, sparking a crisis; 20 years before that, the collapse of the Soviet Union threatened to release nuclear weapons and materials globally, leading to widespread nuclear dangers at the state and terrorist level. These are just the most dramatic and most recent nuclear dangers the world has been able to navigate through hard work and more than a little luck. At a certain point, however, leaders must understand that luck can only last so long, and greater efforts to address the nuclear danger once and for all must be made a higher priority.

If the world survives this latest nuclear confrontation, a new sense of urgency and dedication must address the reality that the only way to avoid nuclear instability and danger is through coordinated, effective, and verified steps among all states to eliminate nuclear weapons. Those efforts will take years, and until they succeed, other pragmatic steps, including removing nuclear weapons from active deployment, removing them from missiles, declaring that no country will use nuclear weapons first, and universal steps to condemn and punish any threat to break the nuclear taboo of first use, must be pursued. As long as nuclear weapons are seen by anyone as legitimate tools of war or statecraft, leaders will find ways or opportunities to use their potential use to advance other goals. In the end, however, avoiding nuclear annihilation must be the overarching goal of all world leaders lest we find ourselves facing yet another nuclear crisis again in a few years, once again hoping our luck holds out.