Just this month, amid news of historic floods in Pakistan and a deadly Atlantic hurricane season, internal memos and emails from oil and gas companies exposed fossil fuel companies’ gross disregard for stated commitments to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. One email from a Shell employee specifically stated that Shell’s net-zero pledge “has nothing to do with our business plans.” Their insistence on continuing the business of planet-warming fuels, with comparatively small amounts spent on renewables, contradicts the International Energy Agency’s warning that we need to immediately cease investment in new fossil fuel supply projects. These companies are acting in bad faith when they claim to be supporting an energy transition—including when they cite their university partnerships as evidence of their good intentions.

Last spring, we argued that rich universities can and must lead the charge in adopting Fossil Free Research. Well, now we have the $200 million endowment of the Harvard Salata Institute and $1.1 billion endowment of the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability—as well as Princeton’s plan to establish an alternative fund for climate and energy research—as proof that universities can find different ways to park their cash or solicit new funds. So now there is no excuse for other elite institutions. For any well-resourced university continuing to compromise climate research by accepting oil and gas money, a clear question arises: Which side are you on?

Ultimately, this is a society-wide issue. All universities and research institutes need increased access to ethical and transparent climate funding streams. That’s why we need greater government support and leadership from those more well-resourced universities, which have a unique responsibility to block oil and gas companies’ access to the production of climate knowledge.