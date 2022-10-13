This Ukrainian Writer Doesn’t Need to Imagine Russian Torture. He Lived It.

Aseyev, 33, was born in Donetsk and grew up in the nearby town of Makiivka. After the war with Russia broke out in 2014 and many other educated young people fled eastern Ukraine, he stayed. He wrote under the pen name Stanislav Vasin to protect his identity. At the time of his capture, he was filing reports for the Ukrainian news magazine Mirror Weekly and U.S.-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. In the breakaway region that he described as “your basic criminal underworld that has grown to the scale of a state,” he wrote about everyday life punctuated by incidents of extreme violence, like militants summarily executing a man in broad daylight. Some of those articles turned into a book, In Isolation: Dispatches From Occupied Donbas, which was translated and published by Harvard University Press. He later wrote about his captivity in a second book, The Torture Camp on Paradise Street, which is scheduled to be published in English in December.

But after Russians started bombing Kyiv on February 24, where he moved after being held captive, he took up arms for the first time. After taking his mother to the Carpathian region of western Ukraine for safety, he returned to the capital and joined the territorial defense. He said the war wasn’t a question of “journalistic etiquette” anymore in terms of being an observer, but of survival. “If Kyiv and the big cities fell, there would be nothing,” he said. “Although I have no combat experience, nevertheless, I am physically strong enough. I can hold a machine gun; I can shoot.” He said he is in the reserves now.