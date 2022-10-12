Should Margaret Sullivan Have Been Tougher on the Media?

I understand the impulse toward privacy, but, well, in the words of another great journalist: “Writers are always selling someone out.” Including, if we are being honest, themselves.

It is in part, perhaps, the fault of her publisher, who saddled the book with an unfortunately evocative title. Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life cannot help but recall Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, the celebrated memoir and food industry exposé by the late Anthony Bourdain, an altogether more personal and more savage book. But while Bourdain had developed, by the end of his life and career, into one of America’s great journalists, he had at heart a novelist and memoirist’s penchant for self-exposure, and he took a plainly sadomasochistic delight in revealing the gross underbelly of the industry he loved. Sullivan is no less fond of the news biz, and she is a fierce critic, but one nevertheless senses a hesitance to burn certain bridges, and I couldn’t put down the suspicion that some punches were pulled.

Yet if sometimes frustrating, Newsroom Confidential is never boring; I blew through my first reading in a single sitting. It is a well-organized digest of Sullivan’s last decade or so as a critic of the news media, from the misguided and ultimately disastrous fervor of the immediate post–9/11 era to the problems of egotistical chief editors who, whatever their journalistic and editorial acumen, seem almost uniformly ill-suited to the task of managing people and organizations. An entire chapter titled simply “Jill Abramson and Dean Baquet” recounts the bizarre palace intrigue of these two recent, famous, and controversial Times editors, the former peremptorily and publicly fired in favor of the latter. Had Abramson insulted Baquet by bringing in a second deputy? Had he given the paper’s management an ultimatum? Was it subtle sexism over a “pushy” woman (who, to be fair, brings Sullivan to tears in the same chapter and not unsubtly threatens her job)? Did she fail to understand the new demands of digital platforms? Or was it some other ineffable heresy against the baronial Sulzberger family that still controls the organization? What it was not, for an organization approaching $2 billion in annual revenue, with over nine million subscribers and 4,700 employees, is anything approaching competent management. It all comes off as quite absurd, although I admit I would have liked to hear more from other insiders, reporters and nonreporters alike. I suspect Sullivan’s justified aversion to anonymous sourcing would have made that impossible.

Ironically, in a chapter devoted to this frivolity, we get much of the story of one of Sullivan’s necessary and heroic reporting victories. This is the period when, with relentless purpose and real moral seriousness, she revisited the Times’ appalling and extraordinary decision to withhold information on the NSA’s warrantless domestic wiretapping program for more than a year. (This is the source of much of her tension with Abramson, who felt that Sullivan was exceeding her brief by examining what she considered a settled, decade-past episode.) Sullivan has a great reporter’s ear for the slyly damning quote, as when she interviews former Times editor Bill Keller on the paper’s decision to withhold that story for over a year, which he partially defends: “It was not a kind of patriotic rapture. It was an acute sense that the world was a dangerous place.” Which was, of course, a kind of patriotic rapture.