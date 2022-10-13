The Republicans Are Convinced That Crime Is a Winning Issue. The Evidence Is Not So Clear.

The conventional wisdom claims that the avalanche of GOP anti-crime ads have fueled the comeback of Republican Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin and aided Oz in closing the gap in the Pennsylvania Senate race. But political science research raises the alternate possibility that the volume of the GOP commercials may be more important than their anti-crime content.

Polling suggests that fear of crime is more an abstract issue than a reflection of personal experience. Even though Wisconsin has become Ground Zero for the law-and-order issue, 77 percent of state residents (including 71 percent of Republicans) said they “felt safe from crime” when going about their daily activities, according to a Marquette Law School Poll released Tuesday. Seventy-six percent of Americans in the Morning Consult/Politico poll believed that “violent crime” was increasing around the country, but only 42 percent believed that it was on the upsurge in their own communities.

Just as in the days of Willie Horton, there is an unmistakable tinge of racism to the way that the GOP exploits the crime issue. In Wisconsin, for example, crime can be regarded as a code word for Milwaukee, a city where the non-Hispanic white population has dropped below 50 percent. And all over America, local television contributes to an exaggerated fear of crime. For four decades, the mantra of local news has been, “If it bleeds, it leads.” Few realize that as many Americans get their news through local television as through cable TV or the network nightly newscasts.