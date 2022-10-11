Dr. Oz’s Hail Mary: Get Black Voters to Turn on Fetterman

Fetterman’s lead over Oz has been tightening lately. Which isn’t to say that it’s impossible for a Democrat to win with shrinking African American turnout. Biden won Pennsylvania in 2020 with “significantly lower turnout among Black voters, and [a] lower vote share among Latino voters, than Hillary Clinton had four years earlier,” Lara Putnam, a history professor at the University of Pittsburgh pointed out to me recently. “The math doesn’t work unless they can keep that Philadelphia vote down,” said Terrance Green, a Democratic strategist who has done extensive work in Pennsylvania. Green was referring to the high concentration of African American voters in Philadelphia and other high-density urban environments in the state. “So I can understand why they would want to suppress the vote. It’s a tactic that may have some saliency. I don’t know if it will work, but we’ve seen it before so it’s not surprising.”

2022 was supposed to be a devastating cycle for Democrats. But major events and missteps by Republicans have allowed Democrats to see pathways to victory they didn’t expect to have. Still, polls are tightening across the country, even in the states that were supposed to be difficult for Republicans—like Pennsylvania. “This is going to be a close race,” Sheridan stressed to me. “Oz is having enough trouble getting Republicans to come home to him because he’s uniquely unpopular and disliked.”

Oz’s allies clearly don’t see him winning solely by rallying base Pennsylvania Republican voters. They know that victory requires getting some Democrats to stay home. Sheridan predicted that the efforts by Oz and his allies targeting African American voters will ultimately be unsuccessful. But the outcome of the race—a race that Democrats have been counting on all year as a win and a crucial pickup, since the retiring incumbent is a Republican—may come down to how successfully Republicans drive down the Black vote.