Clip and Save: Herschel Walker’s Nine Most Stupendous, Ridiculous, and Offensive Lies

2. The Education Lie. Walker’s campaign claimed last December that Walker has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and graduated in the top 1 percent of his class from the University of Georgia. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looked into the claim and found it was false. “It’s a falsehood that has proliferated elsewhere, including in an online biography advertising Walker’s book, at a campaign rally for his bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, and even during his introduction this year at a congressional hearing,” the newspaper said.

After that, Walker admitted he never actually graduated. But then Walker claimed that he … never actually claimed to have graduated from the University of Georgia! “I never said that. They say that. And I said—that’s what you gotta remember—I never, I never have said that statement. Not one time. I’ve said that I studied criminal justice at UGA,” Walker told Atlanta’s FOX affiliate.

3. The First Charity Lie. Walker claimed last October to have founded a nonprofit veterans’ charity called Patriot Support. In February, he described it as a “military program” that treats thousands “of soldiers a year.” In reality, the organization is a for-profit program run by Universal Health Services, one of the biggest hospital companies in the country and one that has been investigated by the FBI and the Department of Defense over whether its psychiatric facilities tried to increase profits by keeping patients longer than necessary. Walker had actually acted as a spokesman for the company and was paid a salary of $331,000 last year, according to the Associated Press.