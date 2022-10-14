Clip and Save: Herschel Walker’s Nine Most Stupendous, Ridiculous, and Offensive Lies

When Republican Herschel Walker and Senator Raphael Warnock participate in their first head-to-head debate against each other Friday night in Georgia, Walker will be debating under a cloud of highly questionable assertions and denials. Over the last few weeks, Walker has been strafed by accusations that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and then fathered a son with her (whom he also urged her to abort). Walker has adamantly denied all this, despite overwhelming evidence supporting the reports. Walker’s denials follow a pattern of the Georgia Senate candidate making outright false claims. Below is a roundup of his most egregious falsehoods on the trail.

1. The Abortion Lie. Reporting from The Daily Beast, including receipts and a “Get well” card, revealed that Walker, who opposes abortions without exceptions, in fact paid for his girlfriend’s abortion. The revelation doesn’t seem to have shifted support dramatically. Anti-abortion groups are sticking with the Republican nominee. But the news has put Walker on the defensive. Even when he’s been on conservative television, he’s been pressed on the abortion story. In an interview with Sean Hannity, the host raised the “serious accusations” against Walker. Walker tried to deflect first, claiming he had “no idea” about the woman making the accusations, and said: “I never asked anyone for an abortion, I never paid for an abortion, it’s a lie.”