No, Democrats Should Not Be Freaking Out Over That Times Poll

Democratic pollster Peter Brodnitz said that a better indicator is looking at gender and education. “If they find that college-educated white women are not heavily Democratic right now, then their data is just not representative of what’s happening in campaigns that I know of,” Brodnitz said. “And that’s the thing about their female independent switch. I don’t know what that is exactly. It might be that there’s something that’s going on with white women.”

The Times poll isn’t the only public survey with foreboding numbers for Democrats and only slightly better predictions for Republicans. But, with only a few weeks out, the overall consensus of the pollsters I talked with for this story, and veteran strategists in general, is that the 2022 election cycle will not be a wave election cycle. If Republicans retake control of Congress, it will likely be by slim margins. If Democrats are able to keep their slim majority in the Senate, it will still be by a whisker.

“Republicans should be running away with this election. With [President] Biden’s job approval in the low 40s, with inflation at a 40-year high and not moderating, with crime a serious problem in many cities, and with the border still not under control, Republicans should be cleaning up,” Republican pollster Whit Ayres said. “Republicans still are overwhelming favorites to take the House and have at least a 50-50 chance to take the Senate, but it’s closer than it should be because of the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion energizing Democratic women and because Republicans have nominated a number of inexperienced first-time candidates. So that’s keeping it closer than it would otherwise be.”