The Growing Religious Alliance to Ban LGBTQ Books

Dearborn is hardly alone. The American Library Association reports that in 2022, public and school libraries have received a record-breaking 1,650 calls for elimination of books, with over a third of the targets featuring LGBTQ content. What makes the Dearborn story different, and especially disturbing, is that it foreshadows the formation of a powerful and dangerous new right-wing coalition.

The rabble at the most recent school board meeting on October 13 was not only the predictable cohort of white, Christian evangelicals wearing crosses and red caps. Standing at their side, screaming anti-gay remarks and waving their fists in the air, were hundreds of conservative Muslims. Dearborn’s population is 47 percent Arab American, and in the years following the September 11 attacks the midsize city was slandered by right-wing bigots who equated Islam with terrorism. In 2015, a viral fake news story alleged that Dearborn Muslims had marched through the streets to proclaim allegiance to ISIS, when in fact it was an anti-ISIS demonstration.

The forces who supported a president who called for a Muslim immigration ban are now, through a shared hostility toward gay and trans people, uniting with local Muslims and even representatives of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, to demand the imposition of ignorance by way of book banning in Dearborn’s public schools. Meshawn Maddock, co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party, recently articulated the hope that the new, more ecumenical religious right would sentence the state Democratic Party to political damnation, tweeting, “Democrats have a BIG problem. Over 800 Muslim and Christian parents showed up to protest the sexualization of their kids in Dearborn Public Schools! Guess what they said when asked, ‘how will you vote?’ Republican!”