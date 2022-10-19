The Growing Religious Alliance to Ban LGBTQ Books

One of the organizations leading the philistine charge is Moms for Liberty, a well-funded group using the stalking horse of “parental rights” to advocate for book banning, the elimination of Black history programs, and state-sanctioned homophobia throughout the country. Eric Trump, Senator Rand Paul, Megyn Kelly, and many other leading right-wing figures have made appearances at Moms for Liberty fundraisers. Its flagship chapter is in Florida, where Governor Ron DeSantis is a working partner and where the group has won the support of another unexpected ally in the fight against LGBTQ content in schools: Latino evangelicals.

Many pundits offer the tortured and narrow analysis that Latino votes for Donald Trump correlate with “economic anxiety,” but reactionary sexual politics and religiosity are usually missing from media commentary on this political shift. The Public Religion Research Institute finds that Protestant affiliation correlated more with Latino support for Trump than any other factor. As greater numbers of Latinos are leaving Catholicism for right-wing megachurches, Republican organizers are hoping that they can repeat the political triumph they engineered in the late 1970s with white evangelicals—a group that, according to many measures, was the most loyal constituency for Trump in the 2020 election.

Now Moms for Liberty, the Republican Party, and various onward Christian soldiers are fighting to inch closer to political victory in an important swing state by clasping hands with a putative former enemy, Islam. The menace of sexual prejudice and conspiracy theory will prove difficult to overcome for liberal Muslims like Arab American News publisher Osama Siblani, who has denounced the anti-LGBTQ bigotry and book banning in Dearborn. Christian and Muslim activists liken literature that they probably have not read to “pornography,” while insisting that any teacher or librarian who makes LGBTQ-friendly material available is part of a global pedophilia ring—an accusation with origins in QAnon, a violent conspiracy movement that Trump has embraced.