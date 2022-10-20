“Cannibal Capitalism” Is Eroding Society’s Basic Structures

N.F.: I don’t want to create a deterministic picture, but every social system depends on what Antonio Gramsci calls “hegemony”: some sort of shared common sense. It’s not perfectly shared. There’s lots of dissent, but the dissent stays marginal. It doesn’t accumulate. Enough things can be treated as morally settled so they don’t need to be argued about every second. The things that you do argue about are argued against the background of semi-agreement. That’s the normal situation. Every social order, especially a social order premised on domination, injustice, oppression, more or less works because of that shared common sense.

When you have a real societal crisis of the kind that we have now, it’s only a matter of time before common sense starts unraveling and breaking up.

When you have a real societal crisis of the kind that we have now, it’s really for the most part only a matter of time before that common sense starts unraveling and breaking up. That shared framing, that shared reservoir of underlying agreement against which disagreement can be prosecuted, that tends to break up. People begin to look for out-of-the-box solutions. They lose faith in the established elites, political parties, narratives and frames. They begin to look for something else. They defect. That’s a crisis of hegemony, and it’s a very two-sided thing because, on the one hand, it opens up the possibility for potentially emancipatory alternatives—which is why we are seeing today so many interesting and promising developments on the left like the rise of Jacobin magazine and the whole media ecosystem around it. The growth of [Democratic Socialists of America], the uptake that [Bernie] Sanders got in his two presidential campaigns. You wouldn’t have expected this if the sort of hegemonic controls were more or less intact.

That’s the potentially positive side, but you also get MAGA, Trumpism, anti-vaxism, the whole mess of open scapegoating. Part of what this polarization is is the emergence of competing narratives, which are fighting each other for what will be the new hegemony. What will replace the neoliberal common sense that all we need are freer markets and less state interference? You get these attempts to construct alternatives, and it’s a wild scene. The public sphere, the public discourse—there’s a wilding of it, which happens whenever there’s a crisis of hegemony.