The Year That Broke Care Work

A small guaranteed income is included in the new stimulus package approved by Congress on Wednesday afternoon. Starting around July, households earning $150,000 or less annually will receive monthly payments ranging from $250 to $300 per child, part of the larger $1.9 trillion package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. These are a kind of advance on an existing but expanded child tax credit. What that will look like for those families, however, is a direct deposit or check, not a new program they will then need to apply or ask for. The payment per child may seem small, but in total, the impact is estimated to be a 40 percent reduction of child poverty nationally, cutting child poverty in half for Black families specifically. And it will achieve this by doing something painfully straightforward: just sending people money and letting them spend it on whatever they need.

This expanded child tax credit is meant, in part, to support families facing new pandemic-era household and childcare burdens as a result of school closures and remote work. It is a care crisis and a labor crisis, which has been predominantly a women’s crisis. As of February, “the net number of women who have left the labor force since the start of the pandemic remains at over 2.3 million,” as compared with 1.8 million men, according to the National Women’s Law Center. “Before the pandemic, women’s labor force participation rate had not been this low since 1988.” In January alone, more than one-third of all mothers—10 million total—were out of the workforce, according to the Current Population Survey (sponsored jointly by the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics). Globally, the pandemic has led more women than men to pick up the increased household and childcare needs, a United Nations Women survey found, while such unpaid care work has received only a small portion of Covid relief.

This crisis of care is not new for many of these families and these households. The pandemic only brought the care crisis more attention, in part because it didn’t just hurt those already struggling—now the pain had spread to whiter, wealthier families. Something working women had long juggled was now spoken of as the kind of gender inequality that would set women back decades. But it’s not as if things were working so well before Covid-19, either. As Kathi Weeks, professor of gender, sexuality, and feminist studies at Duke University, told me in December, “The Covid crisis has clarified and made more visible some of the existing problems with the wage and family system—as the way that most of us gain access to income is either through work or through our family relations, or the family then distributes some of those wages. And that’s a terrible system.”