The Year That Broke Care Work

This crisis of care is not new for many of these families and these households. The pandemic only brought the care crisis more attention, in part because it didn’t just hurt those already struggling—now the pain had spread to whiter, wealthier families. Something working women had long juggled was now spoken of as the kind of gender inequality that would set women back decades. But it’s not as if things were working so well before Covid-19, either. As Kathi Weeks, professor of gender, sexuality, and feminist studies at Duke University, told me in December, “The Covid crisis has clarified and made more visible some of the existing problems with the wage and family system—as the way that most of us gain access to income is either through work or through our family relations, or the family then distributes some of those wages. And that’s a terrible system.”

Now, with more people struggling in the purported balance of work and home—which is to say, paid and unpaid work—a chance to do something different and better has opened up, too. As Representative Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut, told The New York Times, “The moment has found us.” She has long supported the kind of child tax credit now included in the latest relief package, and she has introduced legislation to make it permanent, something she brought to Congress about a dozen times before, without much success. Overall, the costs will be around $100 billion each year, according to an analysis from the Center on Poverty & Social Policy, School of Social Work and Barnard College at Columbia University; “the social benefits”—largely in improved health and increased earnings, but also through a reduction in criminal justice and child welfare spending—“are over $800 billion.” More plainly put, sending families direct payments means their children will be healthier and earn higher wages and will be less likely to be funneled into either the criminal legal or child welfare systems. This isn’t only relief for people struggling to care for their children now but for a generation to come.

If the pandemic has made this kind of program more possible, expanding congressional support it hadn’t received before, it has also drawn out some predictable opposition. Anti-welfare stalwart Mickey Kaus, who claims that until Bill Clinton came along, the federal Aid to Families With Dependent Children program “seemed to be subsidizing an ‘underclass’ culture in which young women took it as normal when they had an out-of-wedlock child and got on the dole rather than delaying childbirth until they had jobs or got married,” now calls the new coronavirus relief package “Stealthfare!” for its expansion of the child tax credit. A story at Vox seemingly anticipating this kind of response tells readers, “While concerns over ‘welfare queens’ living high on the hog and misspending benefits have often stopped the U.S. from expanding safety net programs, there’s no evidence that child benefits would be used this way.” (The “welfare queen” demonized by the press in the 1970s and 1980s had a far more complex story than the sobriquet suggests.)