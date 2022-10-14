Gwendoline Riley’s Brilliantly Stubborn Fictions

First Love by Gwendoline Riley Buy on Bookshop

My Phantoms by Gwendoline Riley Buy on Bookshop

Like Rooney’s novels, both these works focus on fraught, complicated relationships. Rooney and other contemporary novelists like Patricia Lockwood and Ben Lerner offer interpersonal connection as an antidote to all manner of problems: to a troubled childhood or bad sex, to political crises or to the enervating effects of social media. Riley takes a different approach. Politics is almost entirely absent from her novels. It’s impossible to imagine her narrators on Twitter. More significantly, the relationships Riley writes about offer little refuge or redemption. They are sites of unproductive struggle, interesting not for what they might become but for how they repeatedly refuse to become anything other than what they are.

Riley’s novels are short—usually under 200 pages—and each one is narrated by a woman a few years further into adulthood than the last. (The narrator of her 2002 debut, Cold Water, is 20; the narrator of My Phantoms, like Riley herself, is in her early 40s.) These narrators are not the same person, but certain details come up again and again, if not invariably: divorced parents, a single sibling, a childhood spent in Liverpool and early adulthood in Manchester. The narrator is a writer or an academic, a vegetarian or a vegan. She drinks too much, or used to drink too much and now drinks (almost) nothing at all. She’s depressive, prickly, evasive.

She is also, in Riley’s first few novels, a drifter. She drifts between the cinemas, bars, bookshops, and cafés where she and her friends work or play gigs. She ends or half-ends things with men before drifting back into bed with them; she declines to pursue relationships that seem as if they might actually work. Nothing makes her abandon a friendship faster than a friend wanting to talk about feelings; she prefers trading wisecracks and reading the newspaper together. Riley’s second novel is called Sick Notes: Her early narrators are always trying to get out of something. In her two most recent novels, Riley has shifted to examine what it means to stick with someone—in First Love a husband, in My Phantoms a mother. These works offer a remarkable confrontation with what we can’t help knowing, but what fiction—so often about relations coming into being, evolving, even ending—rarely represents: that relationship dynamics are hard to change.