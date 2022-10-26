How Democrats Are Holding Onto Latino Voters in Arizona

Latinos were also key to President Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona, which he won by less than a percentage point. Although more Latinos supported former President Donald Trump in Maricopa County, the state’s largest county and the home to Phoenix and its suburbs, more Latinos statewide supported Biden in 2020 than they did Hillary Clinton in 2016. How are Democrats bucking the national trend in Arizona? The party arguably has a stronger ground game here than it does in other states.

Arizona has long been a Republican stronghold, and it would be a mistake to classify it as a blue state. But the growing strength of Democratic candidates and causes has its origin in 2010, when the state implemented Senate Bill 1070, a controversial law that allowed law enforcement to racially profile people to question them about their immigration and citizenship status. The intense backlash this law spawned led to the formation of groups focused on engaging Latino voters, such as the grassroots organization Living United for Change in Arizona, or LUCHA. This began a decade-long investment that contributed to Biden’s victory in the state as well as several other Democratic wins.



“There’s been active participation in terms of voter registration, political activation, people really understanding how to talk to the community here, how to get them out. And I think that has made the biggest difference why you don’t see the slide that’s happening in other states,” Gallego argued.