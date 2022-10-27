Washington’s Candy Barons Are a Bunch of Corporate Ghouls

The Marses are the third-richest family in the United States. Only the Waltons and Kochs are richer.

Mars is headquartered in an unmarked low-rise in McLean, Virginia, the same Washington, D.C. suburb where the Central Intelligence Agency resides, and the family that owns it is more secretive than The Company. It has no visible presence in the capital. The names of family members are not chiseled in the marbled lobbies of its museums and hospitals; according to a tally for 2018, the last year for which data are available, the combined monetary assets of the four Mars family foundations puts them in the bottom quarter among the country’s 50 richest families. Perhaps you think that’s because the Mars family’s combined wealth ranks it in the bottom quarter of the 50 richest families. Guess again. The Marses are the third-richest family in the United States, according to a December 2020 survey by Forbes, worth $94 billion collectively. Only the Waltons ($247 billion) and the Kochs ($100 billion) sit atop taller piles of cash. Between 1983 and 2020, according to a report by the nonprofit Institute for Policy Studies, the Mars family’s wealth grew by 3,517 percent, and that’s corrected for inflation. They didn’t get there by absorbing price shocks in supplies and labor for Halloween Starbursts and Skittles.

The business was founded in Seattle by patriarch Frank Mars (1883-1934), who developed the Snickers bar, and it was greatly expanded by Frank’s son Forrest Mars (1904-1999), who developed the Milky Way bar and M&Ms. Father and son did not get along, and Forrest didn’t attend Frank’s funeral. In the late 1940s Forrest moved to a farm in Virginia hunt country. Eventually he moved Mars headquarters from Chicago to downtown D.C. and then, in 1984, to McLean. In 1973 Forrest passed the company along to his two sons, Forrest Jr. (1931-2016) and John, who became co-presidents, and to his daughter Jackie. Jackie’s son Stephen Badger was identified last year by Business Insider as Mars’s chairman, but today the company website identifies him as “former chairman.” That’s pretty close to all that’s known about the Mars family; they have always shunned publicity.