Fetterman’s Debate Struggles Provoke Wild Speculation About Hypothetical Voters

So much for all that. Fetterman’s performance has been greeted throughout the press as a disaster—not just a turning point in the debate but a world-historical error. Axios briefly mentioned a telling statement from Dr. Oz—he said that abortion should be a decision made by a “woman, her doctor, and local political leaders”—but spent most of its morning dispatch focusing on Fetterman’s communication issues. “Democrat John Fetterman began his first answer at last night’s high-stakes U.S. Senate debate in Pennsylvania by saying: “Hi! Good night, everybody,” the dispatch began. “It was downhill from there.” Politico’s Playbook went further, spending three tortured paragraphs making the case for why these communication issues were so important:



WILL IT MATTER?—Voters are not doctors. Many are myopic, distracted, and quick to make judgments with limited information. If there’s one thing everyone knows about campaign debates, it’s how superficial they are. We all remember RICHARD NIXON’s suspicious stubble and GEORGE H.W. BUSH’s impatient glance at his watch and AL GORE’s annoying sighs and DONALD TRUMP’s manic interruptions more than anything any of them said. The median voter in Pennsylvania is a middle-aged white person with a mid-five-figure salary who did not attend college. That demographic is perhaps the least likely to be following the Fetterman ableism debate on Twitter and MSNBC. A casual voter tuning in Tuesday night might have known Fetterman had suffered a stroke, but that voter would have to have been following the race pretty closely to know that his struggles with speech reflected a common “auditory processing disorder,” in his doctor’s words, and not a deeper neurological infirmity.

These are very revealing paragraphs. For starters, one thing that Politico could do, in this instance, to help resolve the confusion of casual voters as to whether Fetterman suffers from a cognitive impairment or merely a stroke-related auditory processing disorder is simply state the facts of this particular case in a plain English sentence. Instead, what you see here is Politico “reporting” on the perceptions of hypothetical people as if that were information and not speculation.



But the speculation allows the opportunity to spin a narrative yarn. The underlying assumption is that voters will see Fetterman’s struggles and automatically recoil—and assume from there that he was having cognitive problems. There is, moreover, an assumption that these same hypothetical voters would choose not to seek out more information on his condition. There’s a further assumption that voters would not be inclined to look at Fetterman’s condition with empathy or even familiarity—despite the fact that strokes affect nearly one million Americans every year. Instead, the assumption is that voters will see someone unfit for office.