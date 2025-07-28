On Planet Earth, Obama Can’t Be Indicted. But We Live on Planet Trump.

What did Obama supposedly do? Before we answer that, we must take a more systemic look at why this is even happening. It’s happening because the culture that Donald Trump has built around himself, and to which all these supine jellyfish in his orbit have morally acceded, requires that Trump be placated at all times as if he were some netherworldly admixture of low-rent potentate and impetuous child. That’s the Rosetta Stone to Trumpworld generally, and it’s certainly the key to understanding this issue.

So, you see, some weeks ago, Tulsi Gabbard made Donny Shank Shot vewy angwy when she said that U.S. intelligence showed that Iran was not that close to having the bomb. Trump rebuked her. Twice. In a week. She posted a video criticizing the “political elite and warmongers” for ginning up confrontation with Iran just as Trump was … ginning up confrontation with Iran.

Speculation began to appear in the media that Trump might have reached the end of his rope with Gabbard. So she had to do something to get out of the doghouse. The solution in all such situations is obvious. Make the boss happy by using the time and resources of your office to go after one of his enemies.