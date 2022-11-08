The Case for Tribal Statehood

Castro-Huerta is likely just the first of other drastic reductions in tribal sovereignty the Supreme Court might impose. On November 9, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in Brackeen v. Haaland. The case concerns the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, or ICWA, a 40-year-old federal statute that provides different rules for the removal, placement, and adoption of Indian children. The Brackeen plaintiffs argue that the special rules for the adoption of Indian children are racially discriminatory. This is not a new argument, and the court has repeatedly held the act is constitutional. However, the changed composition of the court, combined with the recent Castro-Huerta decision, suggests that this time the outcome might be different. If so, the implications of the Brackeen decision will not be limited to the ICWA. Finding the act unconstitutional could mean the end of most tribal rights.

Federal Indian law is the body of law that pertains to American Indian tribes and their citizens. Like the ICWA, nearly all federal Indian law is based on the distinction between race and political classification. These laws pass constitutional muster because the term “Indian” is defined as a political classification based on a person’s membership or eligibility for membership in a federally recognized tribe. It is not a racial designation. Consequently, if the Brackeen plaintiffs win their discrimination claim, then the ICWA provisions, as well as most other federal Indian laws, will be considered unconstitutional racial classifications. If this happens, tribal statehood might be the best solution for tribes to maintain their political self-determination.

As states, tribes would retain governmental control over their land and citizens and have the same relationship with the United States as all other states. They would also have the same obligations. They would have to satisfy the Constitution’s Article IV requirement to maintain a republican form of government and create a state constitution not “repugnant to the principles of the Declaration of Independence,” as Congress has frequently required. Within these parameters, a tribe would have flexibility in assigning the relationship between executive, legislative, and judicial power, so long as it maintained their proper separation. As states, tribes could also control state lands and parks, and set laws, consistent with the Constitution, to govern the transfer of private property, to make contracts, and a host of other legal matters within their jurisdiction. As tribal rights are increasingly threatened, such powers, even with their limitations, may be incredibly attractive to many tribes.