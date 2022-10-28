Lula Should Win—but Bolsonaroism Isn’t Going Anywhere

Despite Lula’s broad establishment support, and the odds continuing to favor him in the runoff, Bolsonaro still has a strong chance of winning. That the mainstream media outside Brazil should have badly misunderstood the mood of the country or, more accurately, the degree to which it was almost evenly divided between Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s supporters, is predictable. With a few exceptions—Michael Reid in The Economist (as always) and, from the left, Benjamin Fogel in Jacobin and The Brazilian Report—Brazil is routinely misreported, not only in the English-speaking world but in the Spanish-speaking world as well. Some of this has to do with language, but it can also partly be explained by the fact that in many ways Brazil is like India—not so much a country as a world. There are other Lusophone countries—Angola, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, and, of course, Portugal itself—but Brazil is remarkably self-contained culturally, and Brazilians themselves pay little attention to the rest of the world, even to countries such as Argentina and Paraguay with which the Brazilian economy—and much of its ecology—is inextricably linked.

Small wonder, then, that the reaction to Lula’s failure to prevail over Bolsonaro in the first round, in the left-leaning press in both the United States and the U.K., and in left-wing newspapers across Spanish-speaking Latin America (the Kirchnerist Página12 in Argentina has been particularly egregious in this regard) was a mix of consternation and denial. In and of itself, the consternation was of no great consequence. But the repeated claims that as long as Lula defeated Bolsonaro in the runoff, Brazil would be on a new and positive path, when in fact all that a Lula victory will guarantee is that the situation in Brazil does not grow a great deal worse than it is now, served as nothing so much as a prophylactic against understanding what had really taken place.

This does not mean a Lula victory will be of no consequence. Benjamin Fogel was quite right to insist that, despite the disappointment of Lula’s having failed to win election in the first round, the high probability that he would prevail in the second offered the hope that, as he put it, Brazil could be pulled back from the “abyss” of further environmental catastrophe and the consolidation of a government with no serious commitment to democracy. But even if Lula’s electoral prospects seem excellent, the first-round legislative and gubernatorial results told a very different story—one of a crushing victory of the right in the elections for both houses of the Brazilian Congress. The fact is that voters in those elections supported the right across Brazil, with the sole exception of Lula’s stronghold in the country’s poor northeast. If, on a national level, voters were giving any group the cold shoulder, it was the left, not the right. Despite slight gains for Lula’s Workers’ Party, the PT, Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party, the PL, won 99 seats out of the 513 in Brazil’s lower house (up from 77), and in Brazil’s fragmented party system, the right-wing parties now control about half the chamber. In Brazil’s Senate, things are even worse: There, the right has gained a majority.