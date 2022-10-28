Lula Should Win—but Bolsonaroism Isn’t Going Anywhere

Brazilian pollsters have since justified this humiliating misreading of the electorate by invoking the so-called “embarrassed voter” theory, which holds that while voters on the left tend to be honest about whom they intend to vote for, voters on the right tend to be less so—though whether this is principally out of embarrassment about their intentions or because, encouraged by the Bolsonaro campaign, they mistrust and dislike pollsters whom they view as being on the left is a matter of debate. What is clear is that there is nothing especially Brazilian about polling organizations failing to accurately assess the right-wing vote, given that the same phenomenon occurred with British polling organizations in the run-up to Brexit and to their U.S. counterparts regarding support for Donald Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

But even assuming that Bolsonaro’s supporters were completely wrong to see the polling firms as representative not just of the Brazilian left’s antipathy to Bolsonaro but of the Brazilian center and center-right’s shift away from the incumbent and toward Lula, as evidenced by the recent endorsement Lula got from his erstwhile center-right adversary, former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Bolsonaro’s showing makes two things clear. First, that his election in 2018 was anything but a fluke. And second, that despite the numerous ways in which his presidency could be viewed as a failure, above all in his catastrophically incompetent and ideologized handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and his own erratic and authoritarian conduct in office, Bolsonaro’s support has not ebbed to anywhere near the extent his opponents hoped and believed it had. Some of this enduring support can be attributed to the slight improvement that has occurred in the Brazilian economy over the past year, though this improvement has been fueled in part by a sudden wave of social spending, including massive direct cash transfers to poor Brazilians, on the part of Bolsonaro’s government, that is quite simply a one-off: economically unsustainable and likely to have grave consequences for Brazil’s fiscal stability in 2023. But even taking all this into account, the wellsprings of Bolsonaro’s support are not economic but ideological.

In this, the comparison that is so often made between Bolsonaro and Trump is an accurate one. Like Trump, Bolsonaro’s deepest instincts seem plainly anti-democratic; his rhetoric narcissistic, rancorous, violent, and undignified; and his misogyny—as a legislator, he once told a female colleague that he would not rape her because she “did not deserve it”—and his homophobia proudly and consistently self-advertised. Yet, unlike Trump, who was loathed by almost all the senior leadership of the U.S. military, Bolsonaro—who served in the army and once said of the old military dictatorship that if it had needed to kill 30,000 more Communist subversives, that would have been fine with him—retains strong ties to the military. For the 2022 campaign, he named as his running mate his former defense minister, retired General Walter Braga Netto. And rumors persist that should Bolsonaro lose to Lula in this Sunday’s runoff, he will not just challenge the legitimacy of the result, à la Trump, but would attempt to persuade the military to intervene to keep him in power.