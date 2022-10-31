Cherokee Nation Is Fighting For a Seat in Congress

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Treaty of Dancing Rabbit Creek in 1830 presented visionary language, suggesting “the privilege of a Delegate on the floor of the House of Representatives extended to them,” only for that request to be denied and left open-ended for Congress to ultimately “decide the application” at a later date. “I have wondered why the Choctaw haven’t pushed that more often,” Wilkins says, “especially now with the Cherokee getting all this attention over their delegate provision.”

Ironically, the signing of the Treaty of New Echota, by all accounts, was a historically fraudulent one. Wilkins tells me “it never should have been negotiated, ratified, or proclaimed” since no consensus had been reached by the Cherokees and “the elected leadership led by John Ross did not approve of it.” However, that treaty and the Nation’s entitlement to a delegate is still honored today. Interpretations of federal law stipulate that once a president ratifies treaties, they officially become the law of the land regardless of whether either party fraudulently conducts them. It’s a principle that “has both helped and harmed us across time,” according to Wilkins.

That checkered history behind the treaty itself, coupled with the Cherokee Nation siding with the Confederacy following its secession from the Union, still didn’t diminish their rights. The Treaty of New Echota was never abrogated by the U.S. even after the Civil War ended. Last year, the Committee on House Administration tasked the Congressional Research Service to review the issue, says a senior Democratic aide. Their findings were released in a July report outlining that complicated history, with Teehee adding it “affirms that the treaty right is still alive and in effect, but never abrogated.”