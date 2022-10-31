Cherokee Nation Is Fighting For a Seat in Congress

The treaty, authored after Andrew Jackson’s Indian Removal Act, stipulates that the Cherokee Nation “shall be entitled to a delegate in the House of Representatives in the United States whenever Congress shall make provision for the same.” A lesser-known trust obligation, it remained dormant until three years ago, when Hoskin tapped Kimberly Teehee to become the Nation’s delegate—despite any official authorization by the House to do so.

“My inspiration comes from trying to get a measure of justice for our ancestors, looking back at a treaty that did so much injury to the Cherokee people,” Hoskin tells me. “To be able to reach back and find something as powerful as representation in the House of Representatives is very important to me.”

A renewed public campaign to seat a Cherokee House delegate that launched in September follows years of “internal and behind-the-scenes efforts on this issue,” says Hoskins. The Nation and its leaders hope lawmakers will address their grievances in the final months before the end of this session, as Democrats fear losing their House majority following the 2022 midterms. “The stars are aligned right now. I think we’re seeing, in our lifetime, the most diverse Congress,” says Teehee. She’s hopeful that Congress will act swiftly during the lame duck session following the midterms, at least in terms of holding a House hearing on whether there should be a delegate representing the Cherokee Nation. And from there, it would only take a simple House majority vote to officially establish the position.