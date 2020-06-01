The Rebirth of Red Power

On an early November morning in 1969, Richard Oakes, shirtless but with his boots still strapped on, leaped off the side of the three-masted boat carrying him and a group of Native student activists to Alcatraz Island. Three others followed, racing ahead of the boat that slowly trailed them. It was perfectly cinematic, the kind of thing people might tell stories about 50 years on, which was the point. As Kent Blansett pointed out in his biography of Oakes, Journey to Freedom: Richard Oakes, Alcatraz, and the Red Power Movement, Oakes and his fellow organizers had amassed a throng of local media to witness their attempt to occupy and reclaim the former federal prison island.

Oakes, a Mohawk ironworker and activist, alongside fellow leaders of the Indians of All Tribes movement like Lanada WarJack, saw the Occupation of Alcatraz as an opportunity to publicly reckon with the federal government’s urban relocation program—which had clustered Indigenous people in places like Oakland as part of an assimilationist project—and the erasure of Indigenous history and culture within the California university system. Viewed on its own, the occupation was the perfect encapsulation of the kinds of nonviolent direct action that defined the time period in American history: As the occupiers grew in numbers, they opened their own school for the children on the island, began a radio show hosted by activist and artist John Trudell, and wrote what would become a foundational curriculum of Native history for the institutions the occupiers had become disillusioned with. Though the demands would vary as the occupation extended, the IAT wanted the United States to adhere to the treaties it signed with tribal nations. They also wanted the island returned to them so that they could build Native-focused cultural and educational centers as well as a museum. (Oakes famously offered to buy it for “$24 and glass beads and red cloth, a precedent set by the white man’s purchase of a similar island about 300 years ago.”) Fundamentally though, they were fighting for sovereignty—a demand that bridged their movement to its past and future.

Oakes’s dive and the 18-month occupation of Alcatraz signaled the beginning of the Red Power movement, a name that functioned as commentary on the intertribal nature of the organizations that made up the movement. It was the natural development from the Native nationalism that had defined prior movements, and an attempt at establishing solidarity among hundreds of tribal nations. Through the power of direct action and partnering with popular non-Native public figures like Jane Fonda and Marlon Brando, Red Power vaulted conversations about self-determination into the mainstream American zeitgeist. But it also, in its messy ambitiousness, revealed the limits of a pan-Indian movement that lacked a central political ideology and was split on the use of violent force as a way to achieve sovereignty.

While the movement as defined by historians ended in the mid-1970s, the tenets of Red Power linger in modern pushes for sovereignty in all forms, from the struggle for protection of Lakota waters and land during the Standing Rock protests, to the legal challenges to the Indian Child Welfare Act, to the attempts at securing the traditional lands of the Mashpee Wampanoag. But the politics that define these modern battles are now much clearer than they were in the time of Red Power. Conservatism has almost wholly aligned with the privatization of Native lands and the extraction of the natural resources in and underneath them. Yet the American left, even in its current resurgence, continues to lag behind on the issues of sovereignty and nationhood, leaving left-leaning Native peoples organizing their own multiracial, intertribal coalitions, trying to understand how best to infiltrate the American institutions of power to protect their lands and achieve true autonomy as nations.