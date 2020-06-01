The Rebirth of Red Power

The term Red Power is attributed to the late Vine Deloria Jr., the foremost intellectual to spring from the movement, thanks in part to his hugely influential manifesto, Custer Died for Your Sins. In the months after its 1969 publication and the beginnings of the Alcatraz occupation, several Native-led organizations formed or launched their own direct actions. Over a span of three years, occupations at Wounded Knee and the Bureau of Indian Affairs forced the same questions of sovereignty and broken obligations by the federal government, their supposed trustee.



They also demonstrated the necessarily fraught nature of the activism: The colonizing institutions that were its target—which had been and continue to be weaponized against Native people—were also necessary to bring about change needed in Indian Country. Among the many products of colonization is what’s called the trustee status that the U.S. maintains with tribal nations. This relationship is not a promise or a handshake deal or some moral obligation; it is the result of the federal government entering legally binding agreements with sovereign states. In exchange for the tens of millions of acres of ceded land, many of these treaties stipulated that the government would provide funding for health care, schooling, political representation in Congress, and essential supplies for as long as the U.S. held the land. In all of this, sovereignty was and is everything. In terms of a working definition, its better-known by-products—writing one’s own laws, developing community-specific economic models, engaging in nation-to-nation negotiations—are what Native people are forced to use to define it to outsiders, because expressions of legislative action and the pursuit of capital are the easiest ways for Americans to grasp the concept.

But American policies in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, and still today, sought to circumvent both these treaties and sovereignty. Congress forced tribes onto land that was unsuitable for building self-sustaining economies and underfunded programs like the Indian Health Service and Bureau of Indian Education; when it realized it had given many of the tribes land with access to valuable natural resources, it attempted to entirely erase Indian Country. Children were taken from their homes and placed in boarding schools where their languages were beaten out of them. Land was taken out of trust and parceled, sold away to the highest bidder. Entire communities were uprooted and moved to Brooklyn and Oakland and the Twin Cities. Until the presidency of Richard Nixon, the official American stance toward Native nations was one of political termination. Post-Nixon, America’s Indian Country approach has marginally improved, but the imbalance imposed by the federal system still looms.