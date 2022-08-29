There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Scammy Nonprofit

As an investigative reporter on the veterans’ beat, it can sometimes feel that former service members attract do-gooders and bad actors in equal measure. Some of the most infamous nonprofit scandals have been exposed inside veterans’ organizations. But misbehavior extends to organizations of all stripes. In the last year alone, journalists and government investigators have reported bribery and sexual abuse in a major homeless shelter network, embezzlement from the leader of a Latino support center, and fraud in a group organizing food assistance. (These are but a few examples.)

Effective oversight is vital for the nonprofit world to thrive. It can discourage misconduct, make cheated parties whole, and ensure a group’s mission is met. When the system works correctly, bad actors are brought to justice. But as the number of nonprofits has exploded to just shy of two million organizations, the industry remains plagued by chronic underregulation.

This lax environment was formed through a perfect storm of misguided court rulings, political attacks against the IRS, deceptive charity ratings, and a persistent and uniquely American belief in the power of private-sector altruism. And it’s about to get a lot worse, thanks to a 2019 law pushed by former President Donald Trump that’s forcing the IRS to essentially dismantle the part of the agency dedicated to uncovering tax-exempt schemers. Such contempt for this oversight stems from the Republican-backed, Obama-era investigations into the service for rightly scrutinizing Tea Party groups that were pushing legal boundaries.