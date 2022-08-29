There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Scammy Nonprofit

But behind the scenes—according to sources who have worked for QL+, company documents, and affidavits related to ongoing litigation—QL+ continued to grapple with myriad other issues, including allegations of inappropriate financial and accounting practices, conflicts of interest, retaliation against whistleblowing employees, and questionable expenses. (The nonprofit didn’t respond to written questions and interview requests.)

Former officials said they also struggled to corroborate many of the organization’s lofty claims. “There was no comprehensive database or real effort to try to measure the organization’s impact,” Charles Kolb, QL+’s former executive director, told me. “The numbers were not adding up,” explained another former official. While Monett’s credentials gave the impression that QL+ held standards befitting MI6, a source who worked through Cal-Poly told me that prosthetics and other assistive devices were often unusable or quick to break, an observation backed up by others. “Veterans are expecting this equipment to solve a problem, to improve their quality of life,” this source said. “In reality, these are high-end, science fair–level prototypes. A lot of them didn’t work.”

While the Times reported heinous sexual abuse, QL+’s opacity and questionable impacts reflect endemic issues in the nonprofit industry. Last year, a QL+ official alerted a colleague over email of their belief that the nonprofit was “manipulating” their accomplishments in Internal Revenue Service forms through a counting scheme that inflated the number of volunteers. A second, more senior official agreed that the behavior should stop but shut down efforts to revise public impact statements. “They wanted to brush everything under the rug,” vented a former official. “I left because I couldn’t have my name attached to these lies.”