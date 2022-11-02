Has Fake Meat Already Peaked?

We need to stop thinking alternative proteins can stall the meat machine.

We need to stop thinking alternative proteins can stall the meat machine. In recent years, mainstream commentators, think tanks, legacy media, and consulting firms have narrated the development of alt-proteins as a similar story to the early days of renewable energy—as if simply funding research and investment in renewables will trigger a market revolution that does all the hard work for us. Energy activists these days have no trouble understanding that boosting renewables alone won’t cut it: Unless oil and gas production and expansion are stopped, fossil fuel consumption will continue. When will the meat conversation advance to this enlightened stage? We can expect the establishment to tell us that the path to salvation is paved by consumption. But this narrative hasn’t received significant pushback, whether from activists or from academics concerned with the environment, food, or animal welfare, many of whom have joined in cheering on the new business.

Although solar power has become cheap and plentiful in recent years, prior investment, corporate actors, infrastructure, and political power have interfered with the logic of efficiency. The business-led transition to clean energy isn’t happening—at least, not nearly fast enough. The electric car transition tells a similar story. We’re going to need limits on fossil fuel emissions and an intentional phaseout of their machinery.

For meat alternatives, the prognosis is more dire. The thinking goes that by virtue of their (eventual) cheapness, alternative meats can elbow out their incumbents. But this misunderstands how growth fuels itself, especially while meat distribution continues to globalize and a large chunk of U.S. production is exported. If demand for meat decreases, thanks to the presence of alternatives, the superproductive meat complex won’t slow down: For a global, diversified, vertically integrated meat conglomerate like JBS or Cargill, these might be minor problems to deal with, but they don’t inherently challenge the profitability of meat. Even if meat imitations win the race to the bottom on price—something most plant burgers are not currently in any danger of doing—it won’t counteract the astonishing cheapness of today’s meat, consumption of which will remain strong due to the inertia of its gargantuan production system and the continual affordability and ubiquity of its output. In an expanding global market, new products are not so much competitive as they are additive.