Has Fake Meat Already Peaked?

There’s another reason to question this approach. Despite the ubiquitous comparison of alt-proteins to renewables, Impossible burgers are different from solar panels. When you turn on your lights, you won’t notice who or what supplied the power. Not so for the food on one’s plate. This conflation is commonplace, especially among vegan and vegetarian advocates who think “taste” and “texture” can simply be engineered and that meat is a moral and sensory repugnance. Meat has cultural value in many societies; people don’t only love it because they love sin or violence or blood or patriarchy. Consumption of meat must decrease—like the rest of Western consumption. But assuming that it should actually disappear, largely to be replaced by alt-proteins, is the sort of thesis advanced by those who don’t have much sympathy for meat-eating in the first place. Rather than avoiding the problem of culture (and meat’s place in it), alt-protein boosters are promoting technoculture, expecting the world to accept it for moral reasons and to smile while chewing.

So what’s the alternative? Unlike oil, there is no finite supply of farm animals; they are easy to reproduce. Land is finite, but grain is plentiful, and animals are being stored in skyscrapers. People don’t want to eat less meat or be told what to eat. Everyone knows the political headwinds here are strong. Alternative protein advocates more or less capitulate to this sense of political hopelessness—it’s why they suggest giving people an expanded choice of what to eat rather than focusing on reduction.

We have to start shutting down factory farms like they’re coal plants and crude oil pipelines.

But this only perpetuates the problem. We need better rhetoric about contracting supply, deliberately. We have to start shutting down factory farms like they’re coal plants and crude oil pipelines, and ultimately ration production. We should justify these rations on the grounds of humanity’s survival. At the moment, these proposals are unthinkable at the level of mainstream politics. So the primary task at hand is to think and articulate them.