That ’70s Show

Aaron: Yes, exactly. I think there was a lot of back and forth between the different factions, the different sides of politics about what the best response to inflation should be. On the left, you had a few things going on. You had grassroots organizations. You had civic associations, block associations, workers’ cooperatives, homesteading, these local initiatives that were designed to address the problems of inflation and the end of growth. At a macro level, you had a lot of debate on the left, especially during the Carter administration, about introducing things like income policies, which would cap wages, but then involve some bargain between wage restraint and workplace representation. There was also an experiment with price controls, which I think is really relevant to the current context because we are now going through this debate among economists about whether price controls are good or not, and whether they might offer a solution to inflation that gets around the problem of inducing a recession through interest rate hikes. So there was this very fertile and interesting discussion that was taking place about solutions to the crisis. What there wasn’t, which I think is interesting to reflect on, is much of an attempt to democratize this conversation and to bring the body politic, the voting population, into the conversation about how deal with the distribution of resources under conditions of scarcity in the end of growth, which is basically what the 1970s was all about. That’s something I think that we should be thinking about much more carefully today.

Laura: Why do you think we’ve ended up with this narrative then that the ’70s were this period where everything came to a head and things were nice but it went too far and you have to crack down and discipline workers and you can’t always have an ample welfare state? Why has that been so successful? Do you think it’s cultural? Do you think it’s because of the way this ’70s has been portrayed in movies? Is it because the neoliberals won? What is the staying power of this vision of the 1970s? Because also in the piece, you say that this has distorted the legacy of the ’70s, like it was also the era of the founding of the Environmental Protection Agency and lots of good things. One of the reasons Alex and I were so interested in doing this episode was because for the last three years, pretty frequently when we discuss an issue on this show and we’re like, “Let’s go into the history of this and see when this bad thing started happening,” it’s always like “Oh ... 1978?” It often seems like this is the last moment that things were kind of good.

Aaron: Right, exactly. I guess it’s because it’s complex. I think that’s why the caricature of the ’70s is so powerful because the ’70s themselves were this very complex beast where things were good in some ways, but they’re also very bad in others. When dealing with complexity, I think people just reach for the simplest explanation and in this case it’s that the ’70s were really bad. I don’t want to do a bad version of cultural studies here, but I do think that that cinema has played a pretty important role in prolonging this notion of the ’70s as this irredeemably horrible decade. This is, like I said, the decade of Taxi Driver and Mean Streets and films like that, but it’s also the emergence of the horror genre. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre came out in 1974, and it’s all about how a family that’s put out of work by economic rationalization has to start eating humans to feed itself. It’s very explicitly about the economic crisis of the 1970s. So I think it’s that, but I think it’s also the legacy of this culture of deference to technocrats that we’ve internalized over the last 40 years, whereby the arbiter of what is “good” in policy terms—what constitutes a good policy is the market and whatever the market says is correct—so the moment the market reacts adversely to something we must correct course and do things that will please the market. It’s a combination of all the things that you said is what I meant to say.

Alex: I like the idea that you could draw a line between the end of the Hays Code and Hollywood censorship directly to stagflation and the Volcker shock. All of a sudden people, people went to the movies and were like, “It’s that bad? We didn’t know! We weren’t allowed to see this before, but they’re eating people in Texas, we’ve got to do something!”