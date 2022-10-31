The Right-Wing Media Is a Conspiracy Engine That Enables Political Violence

As Media Matters’ Matt Gertz subsequently reported, as these falsehoods gained traction, these conspiracy theories were spun out of the early reporting of the incident, in which reporters and their sources, on a similar scramble to nail down the facts, allowed imprecision to enter the reporting: A retracted report that both Pelosi and DePape were found in their underwear; a 911 call in which Pelosi referred to DePape as a “friend” (it later came to light that Pelosi was trying to communicate his predicament to the police without tipping DePape off); an early report that said there were no signs of forced entry, even though a window was broken; and another ambiguous report from police that may have implied the presence of a third individual. This narrative has been completely debunked, both by subsequent reporting and by recent federal charges brought against DePape. And yet it persists on the right.



It’s not uncommon for the first reports of these kinds of incidents to experience some substantial revision; while it might be preferable for reporters to exercise greater restraint while in the fog of emergency, it can be a tricky balancing act in the moment. But the post that Musk shared, among others, combined these minor inaccuracies with lies and other falsehoods to suggest that DePage and Pelosi had gotten drunk together and were engaged in some kind of lover’s quarrel. This absurd version of events, after being shared by Musk, was spread by other figures on the American right, including Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Dinesh DeSouza, and others.



It should be easy to condemn the barbaric attack on Paul Pelosi. It should even be easy for many on the right to wash their hands of it even as they condemn it because of DePage’s obvious mental instability. This might have been written down as a tragic attack by someone mentally unwell. It wasn’t so long ago that right-wing luminaries might simply offer “thoughts and prayers” and an admonition against politicizing a tragedy as way of offering some measure of moral condemnation of brutal events that intersect in harsh ways with their political prerogatives. This was the time-honored way of responding to the school shootings that are uniquely prevalent in the United States: Write them off to a toxic mix of mental illness and video games; propose more guns as the obvious solution. As for larger right wing movements that more flamboyantly promote right-wing political violence—such as the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers—it’s often sufficient to suggest that these violent gangs pale in comparison to the specter of antifa.

