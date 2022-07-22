The Right-Wing Media Celebrated Biden’s Covid Diagnosis

Much of the response on the right rested on a typically boggy foundation. Cherry-picking quotes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has run the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, and Biden himself, pundits insisted that the president’s diagnosis undermined the pro-science crowd’s core message: that if you got the vaccine, you wouldn’t get the virus.



“Just look around observed reality,” snarled Tucker Carlson on his prime-time Fox program. “You don’t know anyone who’s gotten the vaccine and then got Cov—oh, wait, everybody who got the vaccine got Covid. How does that work? Well, they never explained. They stopped telling you it was a pandemic of the vaccine because it was so obviously untrue.” Sean Hannity spiked the football, telling his viewers, “So much for Joe Biden and Doctor Fauci’s science!” That Biden became infected—for the first time, in the midst of a massive Covid wave—was seen, bizarrely, as proof that the vaccines themselves were faulty, part of a campaign for the government to control your body rather than to keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overrun.



That vaccinated people can still contract Covid-19 has been apparent and obvious for more than a year; research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found in February that there was evidence that about 60 percent of Americans had caught the virus—a number that has surely increased with the emergence of highly transmissible variants. Never mind, of course, that this wasn’t the core message behind the vaccine push. Instead, Biden, Fauci, and nearly everyone in the medical and scientific community argued that the vaccines made transmission less likely and, most importantly, sharply lowered the risk of death or hospitalization. That has been borne out many times over in the subsequent months; the point received no airing on Carlson’s show or anywhere else on the right, a profound disservice to viewers who were instead being fed a smug and misleading anti-vaccine argument.

