The Right-Wing Media Celebrated Biden’s Covid Diagnosis

That Biden was unwell and perhaps even demented similarly received a great deal of attention on the right, even in its newsier corners. Fox News’s midday programming flashed graphic after graphic about the 79-year-old president’s various comorbidities. A Thursday gaffe in which Biden said he had contracted cancer also received a great deal of attention, with the implication being that the president either was sundowning or that the administration was lying to you about his medical condition—perhaps both. “So, it’s been a tough week, overall. Wednesday, it was cancer. Thursday, it was the coronavirus,” Carlson gloated. “Tomorrow, you’ve got to think it’s going to be monkeypox.” That Biden is a Potemkin president, a figurehead standing in for the real power behind the throne—whether it be Kamala Harris, George Soros, or the “deep state”—has been a core conspiracy on the right since the 2020 presidential campaign.



Even on the newsier side, the conspiratorial mindset took over. Fox News aired clips of Biden sputtering, coughing, and looking unwell a week ago during his trip to the Middle East. Mark Halperin, the disgraced stenographer who currently serves as an analyst on the juche network Newsmax, chided Biden for not masking. Here too, the implication was sinister: The president had knowingly infected those around him—perhaps hundreds of people!—during his foreign visit. There is no evidence that this is true.

Fox News suggests Biden was sick with covid last Friday during his Jerusalem speech.



"The president struggling a bit there. The WH doctors announced they do not believe his symptoms from covid began before yesterday. That was last Friday what we showed you. Just for perspective" pic.twitter.com/UFLv56StmF — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 21, 2022

The truth about Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis is that it’s ordinary: He was one of more than 100,000 people who contracted the virus yesterday. There is an administration scandal here: The administration promised to end the pandemic but has instead balked at providing necessary funding for testing and other measures that would slow its spread. But the treatment of his diagnosis on the right points to a more insidious scandal: The right-wing media and many Republicans have deliberately misled their audience and sowed doubt about the efficacy of vaccines to score cheap political points.

