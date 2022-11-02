How Utah’s Democrats Decided to Desert Their Party to Save Democracy

“In our country now there is a movement that wants to dismantle American democracy. They don’t believe in it anymore,” McMullin told me in a phone interview, pointing to CPAC’s embrace of Hungary’s autocratic leader Viktor Orbán and comments by Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance. (Vance told James Pogue, “We are in a late republican period.... If we’re going to push back against it, we’re going to have to get pretty wild, and pretty far out there, and go in directions that a lot of conservatives right now are uncomfortable with.”)



McMullin proceeded to deliver an ominous warning: “If we don’t build a new coalition of Republicans, Democrats, and independents broadly in this country, and we remain as polarized as we are, then eventually we will lose our democracy. I think we’ll decide as a country over the next two, maybe three cycles whether we’re still a democracy or whether we’re choosing to go down another road.”



It was McAdams who pioneered the effort to bring his party into McMullin’s fold. During those Saturday meetings, he’d stand in front of his fireplace to repeat a well-honed pitch. “We know how this race turns out,” he’d say to the dozen or so voters congregated in front of him about a conventional race between a Utah Democrat and the incumbent Republican Mike Lee. “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” He held a handful of these meetings leading up to the state party convention; on some occasions, McMullin himself would pop in at the very end to personally deliver his spiel.

