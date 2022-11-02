How Utah’s Democrats Decided to Desert Their Party to Save Democracy

For Utah Democrats, the decision to abandon party loyalty in favor of political pragmatism came over bagels and coffee—and orange juice for the decaffeinated members of the Church of Latter-day Saints in attendance. In the weeks leading up to the state’s primary, Ben McAdams, a former Democratic Utah congressman and Salt Lake County mayor, congregated members of the party in his family’s Salt Lake City living room to encourage them to join him in throwing their support behind an independent candidate instead of a Democrat.

And so the famous—and unprecedented—political “coalition” that independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has touted on the campaign trail was born. In a ruby red state that hasn’t seen a Democrat elected to the Senate in four decades, the Utah Democrats decided to collectively cut bait and become backers of the splashy Never-Trumper, a candidate who has vowed that, if he wins, he would not caucus with either party in the Senate. Whether or not this Utah team-up of McMullin and in-state Democratic elites will bear fruit won’t be seen until voters head to the polls. Nevertheless, McMullin and his supporters believe that their efforts will at least spark a renewed interest across the nation in the importance of democracy and the need to protect it.

