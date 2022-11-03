The Penguin Random House–Simon & Schuster Merger Has Been Blocked. What Now?

For decades, the Department of Justice has pursued antitrust primarily on the narrowest of grounds: As long as customers aren’t harmed—which is to say as long as prices do not rise—then there is no cause to intercede. The Justice Department pursued a different approach, however, in the PRH/S&S matter, arguing that the proposed merger would harm top-tier authors by driving down advances as a consequence of less competition. This is not a novel approach to making such cases by any means, but it’s a line of reasoning that the DOJ hasn’t taken for some time. This way of thinking about the harms of monopoly carries profound and potentially explosive implications, though: There is now case law being built that could ultimately target some of the country’s biggest corporations, such as Facebook and even the behemoth that has actually dominated the publishing industry for the past three decades (and that dwarfs Penguin Random House—or PRH/S&S, for that matter): Amazon.

For the publishing industry, the verdict brings more uncertainty. My conversations with publishing employees, agents, and executives suggested that there was a sizable amount of anxiety about the merger, should it have been allowed to move forward. There were understandable concerns that the merger would not only drive down advances but lead to layoffs, the shuttering of imprints, and, ultimately, a marketplace that was worse off for authors and for readers.



And yet considerable anxiety remains even after the merger was blocked. Layoffs at Simon & Schuster were thought of as inevitable, regardless of who ultimately might acquire the firm, though Penguin Random House has been insistent it has no plans to shutter imprints or lay off editorial employees. Now that there is potentially no buyer, the concerns about staff reductions remain more or less the same. Even if the proposed merger doesn’t survive the appeals process, the publishing industry is far too contracted. HarperCollins or Hachette, two of the country’s five largest publishers, could swoop in and buy Simon & Schuster; such a move would create a competitive counterbalance in the marketplace to Penguin Random House, but the larger world of viable competitors would nevertheless shrink.