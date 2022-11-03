The Penguin Random House–Simon & Schuster Merger Has Been Blocked. What Now?

More than any other time in book publishing, the bestseller reigns. This is true in nearly every area of American culture, from film to baseball: Everyone is looking at data for shortcuts to success, as Derek Thompson laid out in a compelling recent piece for The Atlantic, and the result is cultural homogenization. From the perspective of Penguin Random house, buying Simon & Schuster offered them a shot at publishing more bestsellers. (This was also, more or less, the rationale for the government’s case against the acquisition.) Additionally, a merger of backlists—older books in the repository—is also enormously important, and profitable, in the electronic age. Acquiring a publisher for its backlist alone, regardless of what happens to it or its imprints, is increasingly valuable in and of itself. It allows publishers to capitalize on studios’ insatiable hunger for intellectual property. And, in an age when most readers don’t care who published a book or, for that matter, when it was published, an extensive backlist is increasingly valuable.



The merger would have also conferred numerous other competitive edges to the newly combined firm. The enormity of the entity alone would lead to more favorable relationships with retailers—including Amazon, which, it should be said is more than 50 times the size of even a combined Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster. In the age of inflation and supply chain breakdowns, it would also help in other areas, like printing. It’s a cycle of profit: Bestsellers beget bestsellers, creating further competitive advantages as agents and authors, who are all more likely to work with publishers with a track record of success, take note.



In seeking to acquire Simon & Schuster, Penguin Random House had hoped to apply the lessons learned during the merger of their two parent companies in 2012, which taught them a lesson about the competitive advantages of going bigger. The joining of Penguin and Random House was traumatic for many: There were firings and layoffs, warehouse closures, a brain-drain in critical departments, and the shuttering of imprints. But at all spooled out so slowly that, at times, it seemed imperceptible. (PRH denies that imprint closings were a direct result of the merger.)

