Should Reporters Save Scoops for Books?

These questions are made thornier still by the current television news environment. Reporters, particularly scoop-driven ones, are given lucrative book deals to essentially write longer versions of what they already do: Tie together a series of news stories, some big, most small, into a cohesive story that says something larger about the historical moment. Because these books are so heavily dependent on the news cycle—and because so few of them have much lasting power (when was the last time you thought of a bestseller from the Trump era like Fire and Fury, let alone saw anyone reading one?)—for these books to succeed, they almost always need to have some new, non-trivial, and exclusive information that can drive attention and sales. Publishers then dangle these baubles to get the books and their authors featured on cable news which, reliably, drives book sales.

Few recent political bestsellers have attained their significance without a solid helping of scooplets, and publishers have in turn recruited dozens of reporters to write the same kind of books about the very recent present. This, in turn, incentivizes reporters to hold onto information that might otherwise have appeared in a newspaper or online sooner. At the same time, many of these same reporters are also paid by cable news networks as talking heads—meaning that they might be put in a position where they would be on our screens lying by omission, talking about a relevant political situation but holding back information that might be vital to it—information that they will then deploy at a later date, in order to drive book sales. When it was time for Martin and Burns to reveal they had audio of McCarthy, they went on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC—where they teased that they had even more damaging information.



But while the controversy around this practice has reached a fever pitch in recent years, it’s not at all cut and dry to label these authors and their works a product of some ethical lapse. Much of the criticism of these arrangements relies on a series of assumptions about timing. For instance, we don’t know when Martin and Burns acquired audio of McCarthy saying Trump should resign. That is information that would have been highly relevant if they had it before the House voted to impeach Trump on January 13 for his actions leading up to the assault on the Capitol or perhaps even before the Senate voted to acquit him a month later. If they came by this knowledge after those dates, however, it’s not at all clear that publicly disseminating it would have made a substantial difference to anyone’s favored political outcome in spite of the fact that it would have been newsworthy at any point.

