Good Riddance to Amazon’s Terrible Bookstores

When Amazon opened its first bookstore in New York City five years ago, Amazon Books chief Jennifer Cast insisted that the company’s fledgling book-and-mortar retail empire was a labor of love. “Books are our heart,” she said. “Jeff”—that would be Bezos, the company’s increasingly Lex Luthor-y founder—“loves books. Most of our company loves books, and so the mission of Amazon.com, the purpose was to help customers find, discover, and buy books online. And what we realized was that we had 20 years of data—about why customers buy, how they buy, what they read, how they read, and why they’re reading it—that could make a physical bookstore just a different and better place to discover books. So that’s what we wanted to do.”



It was a defensive answer but not a particularly surprising one. Most bookstore owners—even ones of small chains, and Amazon Books was, in 2017, just that, with only five locations—would hardly be expected to have to publicly proclaim that, yes, they had a real affection for literature. Bookselling is famously a low-margin business, one into which most proprietors enter out of passion. But Amazon Books was run by a company that had striven literally to transform the publishing industry to its will. Its ruthlessness was legendary. It squeezed publishers for vast discounts, sold books at a loss to drive out competitors, and treated the publishing industry writ large as a relic worth devouring. Bezos himself once instructed his staff to pursue publishers the way a hungry cheetah pursues a gazelle: “The cheetah looks for the weak, looks for the sick, looks for the small.” Yes, Jeff loves books, for what sounds suspiciously like dinner.



In this way, Amazon’s stores were torn between competing imperatives. On the one hand, Amazon was bent on proving that it could do to physical retail what it did to e-commerce. So a normal bookstore simply wouldn’t do. Instead, Amazon would Amazonify bookselling, creating a hybrid online and offline shopping experience. The results were bewildering. It was never clear, for instance, how much anything cost because prices were the same in the company’s stores as they were online and were thus constantly fluctuating. Customers were therefore encouraged to download an app on their phone that would allow them to check the price of items that were quite literally in front of them. This likely had some sort of vaguely nefarious purpose—i.e., to encourage people to use the Amazon app more, which would make them buy more Tuscan milk from Amazon’s core e-commerce business—but it mostly just disrupted the normal experience of being in a normal store. It was always quite clear that if you walked into an Amazon bookstore, you had stepped into a strange retail laboratory, where huge troves of data were being collected to “improve” the shopping experience. The result was, as I wrote upon visiting the first New York store in 2017, a bizarre and antiseptic experience.

