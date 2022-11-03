The Futility of a Tell-All About Anthony Bourdain

Down and Out is fascinated by the inconsistencies between Bourdain’s memoirs and the real biographical details of his life, although it also somewhat po-facedly compares him to Montaigne—hilariously, by calling him willing “to put himself out there and take the risk, in the manner of Montaigne, of being real.” Exaggerations and artful elisions are any memoirist’s stock-in-trade, and Bourdain, an almost comically devoted cineast, was usually willing to admit—if sometimes after the fact—that he’d punched up a scene for effect. But there is a running insinuation that there is something to be discovered here, that the slippage between Bourdain’s self-presentation as a writer and presenter and his real self was in some manner different from that of any other self-created celebrity—whereas it always seemed to me that Bourdain was more willing than most to slyly acknowledge, often in his own monologues, that he was only playing himself on TV.

Looming over the entire narrative is l’affaire Argento, Bourdain’s doomed terminal romance, which his friends and colleagues hated but tried to tolerate even as Bourdain grew more difficult and more distant. Down and Out portrays Argento as an impossible femme fatale, impossibly sexy but perhaps a bit past her tabloid-image prime, stringing a clearly besotted Bourdain along and accepting favor after favor (help with finances, an apartment, a nanny for her children, the chance to direct his show), then going out of her way to be seen in public with other men. Some of this feels unfair, the inevitable result of score-settling by friends and family whose positions in Bourdain’s life she usurped or made untenable—after all, it seems plain from their own text messages that they’d never agreed to monogamy, and though the selection of texts seems designed to portray her in this negative light, Bourdain comes off badly himself: pushy, entitled, and trying to rewrite an arrangement on the fly to suit his own needs and desires.

The book wants to intimate that she happened to Tony, but it seems all the more likely that they happened to each other, two addictive personalities whose fetish and delight was feeling miserable together. This is, after all, no small part of what addiction is—we even see Bourdain suggesting as much himself, earlier in the narrative, when he says that feeling a little dopesick is part of the point of doing heroin. It is hard to explain to someone who has never felt the tug of addiction or lived with someone who has, but to some degree, shame, pain, and degradation are part of the appeal. These are the feelings—not the high, not the euphoria—that actually crack a user loose from “the smothering chokehold of love and normalcy.” And oddly enough, for a book whose—pardon the expression—value proposition is that it will tell you the darker, the truer story of Anthony Bourdain, it drifts perilously close to suggesting Bourdain had no agency in the final months of his own life.