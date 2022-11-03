Obama’s Attack Works Because He Hits Republicans Where They Think They’re Strong

“I am a straight, white, Christian, married suburban mom who knows that the very notion of learning about slavery or redlining or systemic racism somehow means that children are taught to feel bad or hate themselves for being white is absolute nonsense,” she thundered. She punched back hard, and ever since, McMorrow has become a breakout star among Democrats nationwide, raising over $2 million for Michigan state senate races across the state.

What these two viral moments so many months apart highlight is just how frustrating this moment in our national discourse has become—particularly for Democrats. We watch as MAGA Republicans run candidates who you wouldn’t even trust to put their hands on the wheel of your car or run the PTA, let alone dictate the future of your country. We watch as they spout increasingly incendiary, violent, and frankly disgusting assertions—calling their opponents “groomers,” or worse. We watch as they shake violently the fundamental tentpoles of our democracy while mocking us for rushing to hold it up. All the while, they point cynically to gas prices and inflation for which a former president from their party laid the groundwork. They use “inflation” as a “get out of jail free” card for their own antics.

Democrats are getting tired of bearing the burden of being earnest. As much as they talk about “making” anything, the MAGA movement—and frankly, the Republican Party before it—has always been about tearing the guts out of American government. Less schooling, less healthcare, less mass transit, less social services. They want to strip it for parts until all that’s left is a military and a police force, and the courts to throw lots of folks in jail. That’s their myopic vision for what government should be. Forget inequity or poverty—those folks should have “worked harder.” Their “vision” for America is, basically, as a police state—basic rights can be taken away at any time, unless those rights involve guns. Gun rights ought to remain inviolable, they say, even it means millions of people die every year. Your rights to choose when, if, and with whom to start a family? That’s another matter.