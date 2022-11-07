Medicare for All Is Not Enough

Health Communism: A Surplus Manifesto by Beatrice Adler-Bolton and Artie Vierkant Buy on Bookshop

Surveying a century of sickness under an increasingly privatized system, in Health Communism Adler-Bolton and Vierkant argue that we have to demand much more than Medicare for All in order to fix health care. I spoke with them recently about health, how the logic of austerity has made us sicker, and the sort of health system they envision. This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Spencer Green: We’re used to seeing the language of health commodified. It’s used to sell things; it’s used to promote specific ideas about bodies and minds and how they should be or shouldn’t be. What do you mean by health in the book?

Beatrice Adler-Bolton: Well, I think when we think of “health,” we’re really trained to think of it as a consumer good, or a quality that belongs to an individual person. There’s so many things that we think of as pieces that we’re responsible for, as individual consumers, when we evaluate if we’re healthy or not: what our diet is, what our employment is, where we live. But a lot of that is out of your control and has nothing to do with your personal moral or behavioral choices, right, beyond that. So when we say “health communism,” it’s lowercase-c communism. What we’re really pointing toward is that health is not an intrinsic personal quality; it’s a population-level phenomenon. It’s something that is built by everyone’s individual actions but also built by the state, the institutions around us, our laws.