Medicare for All Is Not Enough

But in actuality, a sick person like me—I create jobs, technically. There are a lot of people whose jobs it is to take care of people like me. I have nine doctors! I have an infusion nurse who comes once a month, there’s an infusion company who coordinates my infusion, there’s someone who has to do the insurance billing, [who] gets paid to fight the insurance company, someone in the insurance company gets paid to fight my doctor, to try and deny me care. And I’m not even someone who lives in a nursing facility. And that’s just one part of the economy that my care creates around me.

S.G.: You’ve talked particularly about how nursing homes extract value from the people they are supposed to take care of.

BAB: This is a kind of situation where removing someone from their home and from their community allows us to maximize extraction, while minimizing the expense that goes into taking care of them through economies of scale, through congregating a lot of people together and seeing how little staffing we can get away with. These are the kinds of dynamics that are oriented not toward supporting those people in a bed, but toward knowing that each person in one of those nursing home beds gets X amount of federal dollars and maybe X amount of state dollars. And then it’s up to the company that’s running the facility to squeeze a profit out of it. This is a business model. What that results in is that a person becomes more valuable as a body that occupies a bed than as a human being. And it’s a kind of fundamental stripping of personhood and autonomy.