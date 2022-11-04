A Reset in American Politics Is Coming

TS: The New Deal coalition is often described as a majority built around pocketbook issues or kitchen table concerns. Those are cliches, and I feel like even saying them will piss off some people who are reading this. But it’s a not bad description for the sort of basic set of economic concerns that New Dealers come back to time and again, while skirting questions about patriotism or about gender or about race.

It’s easy to lose track of what people believe, and instead just keep telling your supporters that the world is ending for reasons XYZ, therefore give money now.

In the 1960s and after the story of politics is the waning of the machine influence of that old party establishment and its replacement by a new activist class, and eventually an activist class that in our time has become a kind of machine in its own right. With the rise of these activist actors comes a new type of politics that’s polarized around a set of issues that sometimes today is described as culture war issues. You have this sort of self-perpetuating political elite that speaks to a small percentage of Americans but large enough that you can make quite a lot of money out of speaking to these folks, especially because they tend to have a good amount of disposable income on both the right and the left, folks like us who treat politics as a hobby, as a kind of sport. There’s money to be made in this and independent of whether you win or lose an election, the machine can just keep on ticking. So you have this permanent activist class, which I’m sympathetic to for lots of reasons. But unlike that earlier machine-oriented era it’s easy to lose track of what people who aren’t invested in the politics of sport believe, and instead just keep telling your supporters that the world is ending for reasons XYZ, therefore give money now.



JM: You tell parts of the story through the eyes of observers like Walter Lippman and activists like Phyllis Schlafly, rather than directly through the politicians who represent those coalitions. But when you write about more recent history, you go into a deep dive on President Obama. How did you find a way to bring him into the book that felt new?