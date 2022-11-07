The Northeast Is Supposed to Be Democrats’ Stronghold. Instead, It’s Where They Might Lose Their House Majority.

On the sidewalk in front of the diner, I asked Leavitt whether she considered Trump to be a great president. It was as if I had hit a switch on a talking robot. “I certainly do,” she replied, staring me straight in the eye. “He had great policies in contrast to the policies we have now.” Then, in rapid-fire style, she began railing about gasoline prices, open borders, and fentanyl. Distilling her sound-bite campaign to its essence, she said, “People are choosing between heating and eating. I know it rhymes, but it’s also the truth.”

Chris Pappas, the heir to another century-old Manchester restaurant (the Puritan Backroom) and he first openly gay legislator that New Hampshire has sent to Capitol Hill, spent Saturday morning making his own rounds of local breakfast spots. I caught up with the 42-year-old Pappas, dressed in jeans and a blue sport shirt, at Chez Vachon, a French Canadian-inspired restaurant. When I asked how he responded to Leavitt’s three-word “heating and eating” argument, Pappas’s thoughtful 90-second answer began with refinery problems in Philadelphia (which has contributed to New Hampshire’s higher-than-the-average gasoline prices), included his urging Biden to suspend oil and gas exports, and ended with a discussion of low-income heating assistance. When I noted that his reply would not qualify as bumper-sticker material, Pappas said, “I think it’s about trust. It comes down to people knowing me as a local business owner who looks out for the community and works across the aisle.”

The bipartisan argument—which Hassan also mentions in virtually every other sentence—may play well with New Hampshire swing voters. But it also seems retro in an era of angry quick takes and partisan zingers. “I haven’t been on a national cable show in three years—and I don’t care to,” Pappas said, as he talked about the virtues of speaking to local media. His communications director, Collin Gately, couldn’t resist cracking, “It isn’t for a lack of trying.”