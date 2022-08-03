The Rapid Rise of Elaine Luria, the Boldest Moderate in Congress

Rather than run as just a cookie-cutter moderate Dem who supports the troops, Luria has taken a bold risk as she seeks a third term in office. Luria is the only endangered Democrat on the January 6 committee, and is poised to make her race a referendum on the future of democracy. In her first TV ad, Luria declared, “This is about our democracy. It’s not about retaining power in the House or a potential reelection.” She echoed that sentiment when I spoke to her: “I truly feel it’s more important to do the right thing and be on the right side of history. And if it were to mean that I didn’t get reelected in 2022 because of this, I would be OK with that and able to sleep at night. I know I’ve done the right thing.”

Since she was 17 years old, growing up in a comfortable Jewish family in Birmingham, Alabama, Luria has made unorthodox choices. Instead of attending Columbia, her initial college choice, a summer science program at Annapolis prompted her, as she put it, to fall in love “with the Naval Academy and the idea of being an officer in the Navy.” Her timing was impeccable: While she was a student, the statutory ban on women serving in combat was lifted. Soon after graduation, she became a surface warfare officer. By the end of her 20-year naval career in 2017, she had commanded an assault ship plying the Persian Gulf in search of Iranian vessels.

Before she left the Navy, Luria and her husband, Robert Blondin, also a retired Navy commander, had started a souvenir business in Norfolk (since sold) called the Mermaid Factory, where tourists paint molds of mermaids. As late as 2016, Luria was apolitical enough to have voted for Republican Representative Scott Taylor. But when she declared for Congress in January 2018, she was immediately embraced by national Democrats entranced by her military record. With Taylor battered by a scandal over fraudulent petition signatures, Luria won an upset victory by 6,000 votes.