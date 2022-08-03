The Rapid Rise of Elaine Luria, the Boldest Moderate in Congress

It was the kind of small-town Fourth of July parade that was only missing Norman Rockwell painting it for a Saturday Evening Post cover. The scene in Cape Charles, Virginia, a beach community near the south end of the Delmarva Peninsula, featured nine venerable members of the American Legion at the head of the parade; a high school marching band playing a slightly off-key rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic”; and a star-spangled symphony of small U.S. flags.

Behind a banner for the Northampton County Democratic Party, two-term U.S. Representative Elaine Luria and her daughter Violette sat at the back of a golf cart gleefully tossing candy to the crowd along Mason Avenue. From the sidewalk, Fitzhugh Godwin, an attorney in nearby Onancock, shouted, “You’ve got my vote.” Explaining his enthusiasm, Godwin stressed Luria’s service on the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection and her spot on the Armed Services Committee. The parade had a festive air devoid of politics, one of an old-fashioned America where political differences could be resolved over an ice-cold glass of sarsaparilla down at the drugstore. Cape Charles (population: 1,245) seemed a century away from the violent mob ransacking the Capitol last year.

An hour later, sitting on the porch of a supporter’s home in Cape Charles, I asked Luria about the discrepancy between the understated sense of unity at the parade and the bitter divisiveness of U.S. politics. A former Navy commander with a Naval Academy ring visible on her finger, Luria replied in her characteristic soft voice, “I just feel like a lot of division and political turmoil that you might see turning on the TV ... just doesn’t permeate here in the same way.” Talking proudly of her district (VA-2), centered in Virginia Beach in the southeastern corner of the state, Luria added, “The only time I think that really nasty political division comes up is election time when people feel they need to score some points.”

Luria’s seat is about the most evenly divided in the country. Based on its partisan voting history, the Cook Political Report rates Virginia’s 2nd District as just a hair more Republican than Democratic—224th out of the nation’s 435 House districts. Using the 2020 presidential vote as a barometer, Kyle Kondik from Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia calls it the median congressional district in the country. Joe Biden won with 50 percent of the vote, but Republican Glenn Youngkin swept it by a double-digit margin in the 2021 gubernatorial race. Referring to Luria’s reelection fight in this ultimate swing district, a top Democratic strategist said, “It’s a race that could be decided by 500 votes.”

“Virginia Beach is a very peculiar place,” said Bill Curtis, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia Beach, the city that makes up about three-fifths of the district’s voters. “We’re very cosmopolitan. There is a heavy military presence here. And a lot of people have moved here from up North. We’re mostly a moderate area.” Or as Ben Tribbett, who has been a consultant for Luria, put it, “This is a congressional district that’s unlike any in the country—that military presence gives it a different vibe.” The Hampton Roads area, which includes Virginia Beach, is dotted with naval bases. The standard calculus is that one-fifth of the district’s voters are active-duty military and veterans. But the Luria campaign estimates that the number might be as high as 50 percent when you throw in military families and those employed by defense contractors.