How Is a Conspiracy Theorist Surging in New Hampshire’s Senate Race?

Somehow, though, Bolduc got through Wednesday night’s third and final debate with Hassan without going off the deep end. He had his lines down pat, denouncing almost every answer from Hassan as “career politician talk.” Even though he portrayed himself as devoutly anti-abortion when he was competing to get through the September GOP primary, Bolduc insisted with a straight face during the debate that he is such a devotee of states’ rights that he would never, ever vote for a federal law limiting abortion.

But by Thursday morning, speaking to a rally of 150 true believers at the Loudon Country Club, Bolduc had reverted to form. Ridiculing Hassan’s TV ads, Bolduc declared to applause and laughter, “She calls me an extremist. The only thing extreme about me is my common sense.” But a few minutes later, Bolduc warned that the American military under Joe Biden was ill prepared for war. The reason? Pronouns and “critical race theory.”

This is not an exaggeration. The would-be senator, who brags about his expertise in counterterrorism, said, “Ships underway stop to do pronoun training. Soldiers out in the field stop to do training. Training occupies more of their time than shoot, move, and communicate.” I kept waiting for Bolduc to claim that military sentries were now instructed by Biden to shout, “Friend or foe? And what are your pronouns?” Or for Bolduc to suggest that the only required course at West Point is studying the collective works of Ta-Nehisi Coates.