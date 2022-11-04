How Is a Conspiracy Theorist Surging in New Hampshire’s Senate Race?

Thursday morning, Hassan, accompanied by the state’s more popular senior Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, embarked on a walking tour of downtown Franklin (population: 8,828). It was a lovely fall day that was missing just a single minor ingredient: voters. A walk down Central Street led to two conversations and a few friendly waves. (In fairness, this has long been an occupational hazard with campaigning in New Hampshire. I was with George H.W. Bush in 1980 when he encountered the same empty-streets problem, except that the future president attracted a bunch of decidedly swayed 11 a.m. drunks.)

A major factor in Bolduc’s rise was a cynical $3.2 million gambit by the Senate Majority PAC, affiliated with Chuck Schumer, to boost the MAGA general in the GOP primary, under the belief that Bolduc would be the weakest possible opponent for Hassan. As a result, Bolduc defeated mainstream Republican Chuck Morse by fewer than 2,000 votes. If Bolduc ends up next year vying with Alabama’s Tommy Tuberville as the most off-the-wall senator, the Democrats can rack it up under the heading, “Answered Prayers.”

What the Democrats failed to realize is that GOP party loyalty is so intense in 2022 that any nominee is welcome as long as he or she doesn’t offend the great god Trump. “Bolduc is benefiting from partisanship because now the state party is behind him,” said Chris Galdieri, a political science professor at Saint Anselm College in Manchester. “Even those who Bolduc called agents of the Chinese government are—if they haven’t buried the hatchet—at least pretending that it isn’t on the table covered with the blood of Chuck Morse.” (After calling Bolduc a “conspiracy theorist–type candidate” during the primary, the accused Chinese agent Governor Sununu, who is romping home to reelection, has now endorsed Bolduc.)