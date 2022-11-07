Biden Can Still Counter the Bogus Right-Wing Student Loan Lawsuits

MOHELA’s comments completely invalidate the plaintiff’s already weak arguments. In light of this development, the case should—once again—be dismissed. But the fact that it hasn’t sends worrying signals.

The second case of concern is the legal brainchild of the Job Creator’s Network, a right-wing front-group funded by the billionaire co-founder of Home Depot Bernie Marcus and the notorious Mercer Family Foundation that purports to speak for small business owners (Rebekah Mercer is Steve Bannon’s buddy). They lined their case up with a Trump appointed judge named Mark Pittman, who sits in (where else?) Texas and who looks poised to tow the party line, no matter that the case is laughably weak.

The Job Creators case involves two Texas-based plaintiffs, Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, who claim to be harmed by Biden’s cancellation plan. Little is known about them, and they have not spoken to the media; both filed a few sparse sentences about their lives and motivations. Brown, who appears to own a sign-making business, is ineligible for relief because of the specific kinds of loans she holds (she has FFELP loans, which are backed by the federal government but were originally funded by private companies). Alexander Taylor, who appears to be a graduate student at the Catholic University of Dallas, is ostensibly upset because he will only get $10,000 of cancellation and not the $20,000 former Pell Grant recipients can receive.