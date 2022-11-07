Biden Can Still Counter the Bogus Right-Wing Student Loan Lawsuits

Above all, the public needs to understand that the issue is not the merit of these cases—the president’s authority to cancel federal student loans is not in doubt. The problem is the partisan nature of our judiciary and the fact that right-wing saboteurs, with their endless cash reserves, can afford to throw everything at the wall and see what sticks.

As of last week, the White House reported that 16 million applications have been approved for cancellation. But the White House cannot hit the button and deliver the relief these people are entitled to because six Republican states decided to sue. Though their case was initially dismissed, the states appealed the decision. A higher court immediately issued a stay while it considers the appeal, which means the Education Department must refrain from canceling any debt until the court says it can (the Department of Education can still accept and review applications in the interim).

But as of last Thursday, the case has a gaping hole in it. Central to the states’ complaint was the contention that student debt cancellation negatively impacts the profitability of a company called MOHELA, a student loan servicer based in Missouri. But after prodding from Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush, MOHELA publicly distanced itself from the case and challenged the states’ assertion.