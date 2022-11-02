The Supreme Court Can’t Be Allowed to Have the Last Word on the Fourteenth Amendment

The far right has leaned in to one theory of constitutional interpretation—originalism—as a weapon against disfavored communities. But an alternative mode of legal thought could consciously protect against rights violations and affirmatively reshape the law. I propose that we adopt a new framework, which I call “inclusive constitutionalism.” In the affirmative action cases and beyond, legal interpretation ought to be guided by the expansive principles of the Reconstruction Amendments and their unfinished mission to foster a democratic society with equal membership for all.



This guiding light has been all but extinguished by the warped federal judiciary. The rationale the court seems prepared to accept in these affirmative action cases threatens far more than a mere change to college admissions policies. Left uncountered, it will erase decades of racial progress in educational opportunities and hamstring a wide battery of legislation enacted to quell racial discrimination. Crucially, the Constitution, Supreme Court precedent, and common sense all dictate that you may consider race to repair a harm that was inflicted along racial lines. But the cases currently before the Supreme Court eschew both logic and law. Instead, the petitioners are transparently swapping out the goals of the Constitution for the goals of the conservative legal movement.



The principal target of the Reconstruction Amendments was the sociopolitical status of Black people in America. At the time of their ratification, the Civil War had been won and slavery was ostensibly over, but subjugation persisted. The government correctly recognized that its work was far from finished. Rather, it recognized that it had a duty to “see that the gulf that separates servitude from freedom is bridged over’’ and ensure that Black people were welcomed into equal citizenship. Reconstruction-era legislation like the Fourteenth Amendment was explicitly designed to better weave Black people into the fabric of America, including by extending political power to formerly enslaved people, curtailing the political power of insurrectionists who sought to defend slavery, prohibiting states from denying any person equal protection of laws, and authorizing Congress to legislatively enforce these provisions.

