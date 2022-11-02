The Supreme Court Can’t Be Allowed to Have the Last Word on the Fourteenth Amendment

The Supreme Court knows this—the court recognized in Grutter v. Bollinger that while students of color are likely to have personal experiences that are particularly important to the educational mission of colleges and universities, they are less likely to be admitted in meaningful numbers on criteria that ignore those experiences “by virtue of our Nation’s struggle with racial inequality.” Nevertheless, prevailing models of legal interpretation contend that remedying racial subordination is impermissible because doing so takes race into account. This reasoning isolates the Fourteenth Amendment from its rich historical context and moral imperative. Untethering the Constitution from the realities of discrimination and efforts to combat oppression has a cruelly ironic result: The Fourteenth Amendment is thus dragooned against its will to preserve a white supremacist status quo rather than dismantle it, as it was intended to do.



This misreading underlies petitioners’ characterization of measures to incorporate deliberately excluded communities as unnecessary racial preferences. But society need not surrender to poor comprehension and moral illiteracy. The Constitution should be read as empowering us to build a more inclusive democracy rather than artificially constraining us from responding to the reality of racism and other persistent forms of oppression. Part of what it means to be an American, to return to Kagan’s earlier rumination, is a belief in self-governance. And part of self-governance means we have the opportunity to decide what the Constitution means to us.

Liberals should be thinking more creatively about countering the theories of the conservative legal movement—which are increasingly divorced from the “originalist” ideas it once claimed to uphold—with countermeasures that draw on the ideals of our founding documents. Championing the idea of inclusive constitutionalism, and making the forceful argument that the post–Civil War amendments fundamentally transformed the Constitution into a tool for building a functioning multiracial democracy central to legal interpretation, is just one powerful argument that can be brought to bear against a wayward Supreme Court.

