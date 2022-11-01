The Supreme Court Is Operating Without a Leash

“Yes, Your Honor,” David Hinojosa, who represented UNC students on behalf of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in favor of the policy, replied. “So, two points. One is that discrimination against Asian Americans is wrong. It’s bad. We do not condone it at all. But, two, our brief actually reflects the record in this case.” He noted that the plaintiffs had not raised claims of intentional discrimination, racial balancing, or mistreatment against UNC. Some of those claims had instead been raised in the parallel lawsuit against Harvard University that the court heard later that afternoon.

While the Supreme Court appears ready to abolish affirmative action in college admissions, the full extent of its decision won’t be known until sometime next year. The court’s six conservative justices seemed unwilling to stand by precedents in favor of race-conscious admissions policies during oral arguments on Monday. Even while some justices on the court’s right flank acknowledged the difficulties that such a decision could bring, others appeared eager to overturn decisions that had allowed the use of race in some circumstances in college admissions over the last half-century.

Among the latter group was Justice Clarence Thomas, who is a fierce opponent of affirmative action programs. In past concurring and dissenting opinions, he rejected any use of race under the equal protection clause, which he interpreted to be “color-blind,” and has compared some uses of affirmative action to segregationist theories that led to Plessy v. Ferguson. His hostility on Monday was unchanged. “I’ve heard the word ‘diversity’ quite a few times, and I don’t have a clue what it means,” he remarked before asking the solicitor general of North Carolina to define it. “It seems to mean everything for everyone.”