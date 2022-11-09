The U.S. Is Presenting a Bad, Distracting Plan at U.N. Climate Talks

The problem can be even worse than just not reducing emissions by as much as credit buyers or project developers claim. The question of “double counting” has dogged carbon offsetting schemes for as long as they’ve existed, Cullenward added. If a private company based in the United States buys offsets to preserve a forest in Brazil, for instance, then who gets the credit for those reductions? With such scant regulations, all three parties—the company, the U.S., and Brazil—could potentially claim to have “reduced” emissions by not logging the forest. Even if that forest really would have been logged, and therefore the carbon credits can demonstrate legitimate additionality, the carbon savings of that project could still be overstated by three times, with three separate entities counting the same chunk of avoided emissions toward their climate goals. The danger, critics argue, is that these potentially fake reductions will be used to take the place of actual cuts from governments and corporations alike. After all, it’s a lot easier to buy carbon credits than to decommission a coal plant that’s still making money.

The fact that carbon markets are so complicated helps to explain why the rules that govern them have gotten so little attention. Article 6 of the Paris Agreement deals with international cooperation on emissions reductions, with just one subsection (6.8) dedicated to “non-market” mechanisms to make that happen. The rest deals with carbon markets, from the bilateral and multilateral agreements between governments covered under section 6.2 to the voluntary carbon market—the kinds of offsetting described above—handled in section 6.4.

An implementation rule book finalized last year in Glasgow sets up a framework for trading credits known as internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or ITMOs, meant to correct for persistent problems in existing carbon markets. Technical details still have to be worked out, though, and protections against double counting apply only to deals struck between governments—not to offsets bought by companies through the voluntary carbon market. Article 6.4 is intended to set global standards for credits traded there, but the Supervisory Body it established on carbon markets has come under fire this week for proposing lax standards as to which credits will receive U.N. backing.