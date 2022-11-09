This Was the First Post-January 6 Election

This is nothing new for Donald Trump, who by now has logged a copious amount of hours alleging phantasmal voter fraud: In 2012, he called Obama’s reelection a “sham” and said that the United States is “not a democracy.” In both 2016 and 2020, he made false allegations of widespread fraud weeks before Election Day—in the latter case, those lies spurred his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6, 2021.



Those false claims and the subsequent investigation into the January 6 riot were a major part of the Democratic message in their own lead-up to the midterm elections. But January 6 has arguably been more important for Republicans, for entirely different reasons. Across the country, candidates have adopted Trump’s strategy of endlessly and baselessly claiming fraud—going as far as to, like the godfather of these fantastical allegations, allege that widespread vote-rigging was already taking place.



There has been a lot of understandable hand-wringing about post-Trump candidates since even before Donald Trump was sworn in as president in early 2017. But what sets this election cycle apart from many others is that substantively affirming the lies that prompted the attack on the Capitol have not merely failed to be an impediment to seeking higher office in the Republican Party, they are—for all intents and purposes—a requirement. And while the early signs on election night pointed to the fact that these poor candidates may have been one of the reasons the promised “red wave” may ultimately fail to reach shore, there’s no reason to believe that Republicans will be chastened. Republicans have gone all in on brazen and absurd claims of widespread voter fraud.