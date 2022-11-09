This Was the First Post-January 6 Election

This is an odd closing message, as it raises an obvious question: If these insidious Democrats can find 40,000 votes, why can’t they find 90,000? Or 100,000? Or just 80,001?



Kari Lake, the former television journalist and current election denier who is the Republican nominee for the Arizona statehouse, made voter fraud a key part of her campaign. She told prospective voters over the summer that “we’re already detecting some stealing going on” ahead of the Republican primary. When voters finally went to the polls, she told them, “If we don’t win, there’s some cheating going on.” It’s a perfect distillation of Trumpian logic: The only way the election can be legitimate is if she wins it.



Other candidates are already laying the groundwork for legal challenges should their races not get called in a timely fashion. “With me at the top of the ticket, we’re going to be able to get everybody at the table and come up with a full plan, do our best to try to secure this election, get as many observers as we can, and file lawsuits early, if there are lawsuits we can file to try to tighten up the election,” Nevada GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt said in August. “There’s no question that, unfortunately, a lot of the lawsuits and a lot of the attention spent on Election Day operations just came too late.” Like many Republicans in close races that won’t be called quickly—such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, where GOP state legislators prevent absentee ballots from being counted before Election Day—lawsuits might follow predictable delays in vote counting.

