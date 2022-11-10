Inflation Is Dwindling (Just Like I Said It Was)

Fifty-four percent of voters said they trusted Republicans more than Democrats to tackle inflation, even though the Republican answer to inflation, like the Republican answer to everything else, is to cut taxes—which would increase rather than reduce inflation. Of that 54 percent, a shocking 9 percent were people who voted Democratic! This might be a good moment to remind everybody that Paul Volcker, the Fed chairman widely celebrated for ending the Great Inflation of the 1970s by bringing on what was at that time the worst recession since the Great Depression, was a Democratic appointee. As I’ve written before, the economy consistently runs better under Democratic presidents, and that includes lower inflation.



When I say the Fed isn’t worrying about inflation as much as the general public, I don’t mean to suggest that it isn’t worrying at all. It will continue raising interest rates. But it’s more or less said it’s done, at least for now, raising interest rates by three-quarters of a point, as it did in May, July, September, and earlier this month. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says he’s still very concerned about tightness in the labor market. But as Elise Gould of the Economic Policy Institute noted after last week’s jobs report, nominal wage growth has been decelerating for most of 2022.



The danger of recession is starting to eclipse the danger of continued inflation. Wolfers notes that the Russia energy shock is mostly over; that inflation in goods is falling as supply chains right themselves; that wage moderation is keeping inflation in services in check; and that rents, a big inflation driver, are finally moderating. “My guess,” Wolfers writes, “is that—if other shocks don’t intervene—we’ll end up concluding in a couple of years that inflation was in fact transitory, but that the word transitory means ‘twice as long as you thought the word transitory meant.’”

