Trump Gets More Terrible News on Inflation as He Tries to Rig Numbers
Inflation is spiking—and Donald Trump has a plan to try and hide that reality from America.
Trump came into office promising to “end inflation.” Three months in, he declared he’d “already solved” it. And yet the new consumer price index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics suggests, as many expected, that inflation is worsening due to his wild tariff policy.
The agency—fresh off Trump’s ouster of its commissioner on preposterous allegations of political bias for a poor July jobs report—reported Tuesday that inflation rose 0.2 percent in July on a month-over-month basis, and 2.7 percent year-over-year.
The “core” measure of underlying inflation (excluding volatile food and energy prices) shows inflation rose 0.3 since last month and 3.1 percent since last year.
The numbers are roughly in line with last month’s increases, as well as with forecasts for this month’s numbers. But it shows the country isn’t getting any closer to the Fed’s target 2 percent inflation.
This is a developing story.